Hyundai N Line models to make India debut at long last

Hyundai Motor India on Monday announced it will drive in the first of several N Line models in the country this year in what could well be one of the best automotive news for driving enthusiasts here. With the objective of offering the best it has on offer the world over to Indian customers, Hyundai says the N Line models will further elevate buyers' aspirations.

Hyundai N Line models feature styling elements on the outside as well as in the cabin that are inspired by motorsports. The models under N Line may have identical body styles to the non N Line models but stand easily apart due to striking hues and styling elements. The N Line models also offer a more thrilling drive and ride experience in what is still a road-legal car.

File photo of Hyundai i10 N Line hatchback.

Hyundai could well open its doors wider still and bring in more driving enthusiasts to its camp courtesy the N Line models. "The introduction of our N Line range to India, will induce sporty experiences like never before, making every drives a fun experience with products that personify excitement and athleticism," said SS Kim, MD and CEO at Hyundai Motor India. "With N Line, Hyundai Motor India will continue to challenge new boundaries and introduce new cars that amplify the aspirations and personalities of new age Millennial and Gen Z buyers."

Globally, many of the popular models from Hyundai are also part of the N Line portfolio. This includes i10, i20, Tucson, Kona, Elantra, Sonata, among others. Which of these models will be the first in India is not yet known although it could well be the N Line i10. Hyundai, however, underlines that the first launch this year will be followed by more from the series in the subsequent years.