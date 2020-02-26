Hyundai Grand i10 Nios BS 6 variant launched at starting price of 7.68 Lakh

Hyundai Motor India has announced the introduction of new turbo-charged Sportz variant for the Grand i10 Nios, powered by BS 6 1.0 l Turbo GDi Petrol engine. The Sportz variant of the Grand i10 Nios has been launched at ₹7,68,050 (Ex-Showroom).

The new turbo petrol engine is capable of producing max power of 100ps and max torque of 172 Nm. The company claims the Grand i10 Nios will have improved mileage at 20.3 kmpl.

The Sports variant of the Grand i10 Nios will be offered in strikingly contrasting dual tone colours - Fiery Red with Black Roof and Polar White with Black Roof along with single tone colour options - Aqua Teal & Polar White.

The turbo-charge Sportz variant will come with upgraded style, new-look front and rear bumpers and darkened radiator grille. With the new trim option, the exteriors have been enhanced with a Unique Turbo Badge on the Front Grille & Tail Gate.

Interior design of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios





The interiors feature an all-black colour scheme with red insert, creating a sporty and urban look in the cabin.

Among the safety features are dual airbags, ABS with EBD, central locking, immobilizer, parking assistance, rear parking sensors, rear defogger, rear camera with display, driver and passenger safety belt reminder and alert system of speed.

Variant Trim Transmission Price BS6 1.0L Turbo GDi Sportz MT ₹ 7,68,050 BS6 1.0L Turbo GDi Sportz (Dual Tone) MT ₹ 7,73,350





Commenting on the introduction of the Sportz variant with Turbo GDi engine, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "The Grand i10 Nios is developed for Young Urban Progressive buyers. We have launched the Grand i10 Nios in petrol, diesel and CNG Bi-fuel types, offering an array of choices to our valued customers. The Grand i10 Nios Sportz variant with the 1.0 l Turbo GDi engine has been introduced for auto enthusiasts that aspire for power packed performance."