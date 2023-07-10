Hyundai Exter SUV launching in India today: Where and when to watch it live

Hyundai Exter is one of the most-awaited new car launched in India this year and is making some very big promises as the most affordable SUV from the Korean brand. The Exter comes as compact vehicle but one that has plenty of style and is loaded with features too.

The Hyundai Exter will sit under the Venue in the company's product portfolio and is predominanetly targeting a young car-buying customer base. The vehicle will come with a 1.2-litre Kappa engine which is mated to a five-speed manual transmission unit as well as an AMT. Hyundai will also offer a CNG variant of the vehicle.

The Hyundai Exter also promises to offer a lot of space on the inside and claims to have a segment-best wheelbase of 2,450 mm. It stands 1,631 mm tall. A five-seater vehicle, the Hyundai model is typically well kitted with features and the list includes an eight-inch infotainment screen, an all-digital driver display, dashcam and a voice-enabled sunroof.

There is a lot of focus on safety as well and the Hyundai Exter comes with as many as six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Assist Control, ABS with EBD, among others.

Even when just standing still, the work on the exterior design of Hyundai Exter is quite visible. The Exter gets H-shaped LED DRLs, diamond-cut alloy wheels, chunky black cladding on the side and H-shaped LED tail lights with a connecting bar in the middle of the two.

Where and when to watch the Hyundai Exter launch event:

Hyundai Exter is one of the biggest launches planned for this year by the Korean company in India and its success would be very crucial to the brand. The launch event will commence from 12 noon today (July 10) and will be streamed on social media channels of Hyundai Motor India. Alternatively, one can also check out our rolling coverage of the event here.

