HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai Exter Suv, Rival To Tata Punch, Launched In India: Key Event Highlights
LIVE UPDATES

Hyundai Exter SUV launched in India: Key event highlights

Hyundai Exter SUV has officially made its India debut today, July 10, at an event in Gurugram. The Korean carmaker has driven in its smallest SUV to the Indian shores. The Exter SUV, already unveiled digitally by Hyundai, aims to take on the likes of Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Fronx in the small SUV segment. The bookings for the SUV has already started. Despite its small proportions, the Exter comes packed with several features, some of them being segment-first.

Here are all the key highlights from Hyundai Exter SUV launch event.

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 10 Jul 2023, 12:28 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hyundai Motor India has officially launched the Exter SUV in the country.
Hyundai Motor India has officially launched the Exter SUV in the country.
10 Jul 2023, 12:57 PM IST

Hyundai Exter launch event comes to an end

The launch event of Hyundai Exter entry-level SUV has come to an end. To read the full launch report about specs, full price list and features, click here.

Hyundai Exter
Hyundai Exter
Hyundai Exter
Hyundai Exter
10 Jul 2023, 12:48 PM IST

Hyundai Exter prices revealed

The new entry-level SUV from Hyundai starts at 5,99,900 (ex-showroom and introductory). The top-spec variant comes for 9,31,990 (ex-showroom and introductory).

10 Jul 2023, 12:46 PM IST

Hyundai Exter unveiled 

Hyundai Motor India has officially unveiled the Exter micro SUV in the country.

Hyundai Exter SUV
Hyundai Exter SUV
Hyundai Exter SUV
Hyundai Exter SUV

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Exter (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Exter
₹6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra E20 Nxt
₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Renault City K-ze (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault City K-ze
₹6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Aura (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Aura
₹ 6.3 - 8.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
₹ 6.32 - 11.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber
₹ 6.33 - 8.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
10 Jul 2023, 12:36 PM IST

Young target audience of Exter

The Exter SUV is being targeted at the young, tech-savvy, futuristic, on-the-go, millennial crowd. Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is the brand ambassador of the Exter brand.

10 Jul 2023, 12:32 PM IST

SUV is the flavour of Indian car market

SUVs contribute 46% to Indian auto market. Hyundai India has increased its share of SUVs from 34% in 2019 to 54% in 2023. 

10 Jul 2023, 12:28 PM IST

Mileagae on Exter SUV 

Exter gets first-in-segment factory-fitted CNG option. The claimed mileage in the petrol-only Exter is 19.4 (MT) and 19.2 kmpl (AMT) while the CNG mileage of the Exter is 27.1 kms per kilo.

10 Jul 2023, 12:27 PM IST

Engine highlights on Exter

The Exter engine churns out a total of 81.86 bhp and offers 113.8 Nm of torque in both MT and AMT variants. In the CNG version, the power is at 68 bhp and torque of 95.2 Nm.

10 Jul 2023, 12:27 PM IST

Safety highlights

Six standard airbags as first-in-segment, three-point seatbelts and seat belt reminders. Other electronic safety features include active stability control, hill start assist. There are 26 safety features as standard and over 40 advanced safety features.

10 Jul 2023, 12:25 PM IST

Interior highlights of Exter

Hyundai Exter comes with connected infotainment, piano black finish inside, well-cushioned seats, 391 litres of boot space, voice-enabled sunroof, over 61 connectivity features, 92 embedded voice commands, on-board navigation.

10 Jul 2023, 12:20 PM IST

Five key pillars of Hyundai Exter

The SUV is designed on key five pillars: Energetic exterior, Spacious interior, Technologiaclly advanced features, Robust stabillity and Eco-friendly powertrain.

10 Jul 2023, 12:14 PM IST

Colour options on Exter

The Hyundai Exter colour options include an all-new Ranger Khaki and Cosmic Blue shades. The other colours are White with Black roof, Starry Night, Fiery Red, Atlas White, Titan Grey and Cosmic Blue with Black roof.

10 Jul 2023, 12:13 PM IST

Bold front and rear design

Exter gets a muscular SUV look, signature-H LED daytime running light, R15 diamond cut alloys.

10 Jul 2023, 12:06 PM IST

Hyundai's latest Exter SUV prices to be announced soon

Hyundai's latest Exter SUV prices to be announced soon.

Hyundai Exter SUV
Hyundai Exter SUV
Hyundai Exter SUV
Hyundai Exter SUV
10 Jul 2023, 11:48 AM IST

Hyundai Exter launch event about to commence

The launch event of Hyundai Exter is about to begin soon. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

Hyundai Exter
Hyundai Exter
Hyundai Exter
Hyundai Exter
10 Jul 2023, 11:34 AM IST

Connected type 8-inch infotainment

Hyundai Exter boasts a connected type 8-inch touchscreen with BlueLink and smartphone connectivity. It gets first-in-segment on-board navigation as well as multi-language support.

10 Jul 2023, 11:00 AM IST

Exter boasts voice-enabled sunroof

The SUV will be equipped with the first-in-segment voice enabled smart electric sunroof that will open on commands such as “open sunroof", “sunroof kholo".

10 Jul 2023, 10:25 AM IST

Renewing the rivalry

Upon launch, the Exter SUV will lock horns with Tata Punch. Besides that, it will also challenge rivals like Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Citroen C3, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite.

10 Jul 2023, 10:05 AM IST

Safety features on Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter will come with a host of safety features. It will become the country's first sub-four-metre SUV equipped with six airbags, including driver, passenger, curtain and side airbags. Overall, there will have 26 safety features including ESC (Electronic Stability Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management) and HAC (Hill Assist Control).

10 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST

Did you know?

Hyundai Exter is boasting of the largest wheelbase in its segment - 2,450 mm, and is also the tallest in its segment, at 1,631 mm.

10 Jul 2023, 09:16 AM IST

The scope and scale

Tata Punch currently has a near-open field of play in the subcompact crossover SUV segment and sells around 10,000 units each month on an average. The company has so far sold over two lakh units of the model since its first launch in October of 2021.

This could be what prompted Hyundai to explore the segment and carve out a solid space for itself here.

10 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST

The sub- ₹10 lakh SUV segment

With SUVs of all shapes and sizes, the definition of ‘SUVs’ is ever evolving. The likes of Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Fronx are classified as SUVs too and it is in this space that Hyundai Exter will look to make a solid mark.

10 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM IST

Hyundai Exter SUV to get features galore

Hyundai Exter SUV could be the smallest from the Korean carmaker. However, Hyundai has packed the Exter with loads of features. Some of the most prominent features that will be available in the Exter will include a 4.2-inch digital display at the instrument cluster, a free-standing 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a dashcam with front and rear camera which can also take selfies, smartphone app-based connectivity features, and smart electric sunroof with voice control among others.

Hyundai Exter will feature an 8-inch HD touchscreen and a 4.2-inch colour TFT Multi-Information Display
Hyundai Exter will feature an 8-inch HD touchscreen and a 4.2-inch colour TFT Multi-Information Display
Hyundai Exter will feature an 8-inch HD touchscreen and a 4.2-inch colour TFT Multi-Information Display
Hyundai Exter will feature an 8-inch HD touchscreen and a 4.2-inch colour TFT Multi-Information Display
10 Jul 2023, 07:32 AM IST

Hyundai Exter bookings and expected price

Hyundai Motor has already opened bookings for the Exter SUV. One can book the Exter through Hyundai dealerships or through online portal. The booking amount for Exter SUV is 11,000. Hyundai Motor will launch the Exter SUV as a sub-10 lakh model. The carmaker is expected to keep the price range between 6 lakh and 10 lakh (ex-showroom) to compete with the likes of Punch and Fronx. At this price point, Exter will become the most affordable Hyundai SUV in India. 

10 Jul 2023, 07:28 AM IST

Why Hyundai needs an Exter in the SUV segment 

Hyundai Motor has long been a dominant player in the SUV segment in India. With models like Creta, Tucson, Venue or Alcazar, the Korean carmaker had almost every SUV segment ticked until rivals started to introduce smaller SUVs at a more affordable price. While Creta has stood the test of times amid new rivals, the other Hyundai SUVs have not been able to emulate similar success. Now, with the SUV share slipping away with newer models being introduced, the Korean carmaker wants to leave no segment blank. Exter will be positioned below the Venue and will be specifically aimed at Tata Punch or Maruti Suzuki Fronx in the more-affordable small SUV segment. It could also target the likes of NIssan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

First Published Date: 10 Jul 2023, 07:28 AM IST
TAGS: Exter Hyundai Motor

Similar Stories
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
34% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 655 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 279 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
VROKLA Leak Proof Spray Leakage Repair Waterproof Spray for Leakage Roof Waterproof Sealant Spray Rubber Paint for Waterproofing Spray Water Leakage Spray Waterproof Leak Filler Spray (Black, 450ml)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.