Hyundai Creta N Line SUV teased for the first time ahead of March 11 launch

Hyundai Motor is gearing up for its second big launch of the year with Creta N Line SUV scheduled for India debut on March 11. Ahead of the launch, the Creta N Line SUV has been teased by the Korean carmaker for the first time. A teaser video was shared by Hyundai Motor today, partially revealing some of the details of the upcoming Creta N Line. It is going to be the third N Line model from the carmaker to hit Indian shores after the i20 N Line and Venue N Line.

Hyundai Motor shared a teaser of the Creta N Line speeding away in a short video shared on its social media handles. Though the SUV cannot be seen fully, the teaser confirms some of the N Line traits the Creta SUV will come with. For instance, the exterior colour of the SUV and the trademark red accent that are associated withHyundai N Line models are clearly visible.

The exterior of the Creta N Line is likely to remain largely similar to the Creta facelift SUV launched earlier this year. Expect the N Line badging and dual exhaust as the other two key differentiators besides new design on alloy wheels, redesigned bumpers and a set of new colour scheme for the exterior.

In terms of its interior look, Hyundai Creta N Line is likely to get an all-black theme with red accents and N Line badging on steering wheel and gear lever. The steering wheel will be leather-wrapped with red stitching while the dashboard will get red inserts and red bezel around the infotainment system for a sportier look. Rest of the cabin is expected to be similar to the new Creta SUV.

Under the hood, the Hyundai Creta N Line will come with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. It is capable of churning out 158 bhp of power and 253 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duty will be carried out by a 7-speed dual-clutch unit. Hyundai may offer more gearbox options. To give it a more sporty appeal, Hyundai will offer a tweaked suspension for better handling and a different exhaust for a raspier note.

