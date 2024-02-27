HT Auto
Hyundai Creta N Line SUV teased for the first time ahead of March 11 launch

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 27 Feb 2024, 11:50 AM
  The Creta SUV will be the third N Line model to be introduced by the Korean carmaker after the i20 and Venue N Line SUVs.
Hyundai Motor will launch the Creta N Line SUV in India on March 11, about two months after it launched the Creta facelift SUV earlier this year.
Hyundai Motor will launch the Creta N Line SUV in India on March 11, about two months after it launched the Creta facelift SUV earlier this year.

Hyundai Motor is gearing up for its second big launch of the year with Creta N Line SUV scheduled for India debut on March 11. Ahead of the launch, the Creta N Line SUV has been teased by the Korean carmaker for the first time. A teaser video was shared by Hyundai Motor today, partially revealing some of the details of the upcoming Creta N Line. It is going to be the third N Line model from the carmaker to hit Indian shores after the i20 N Line and Venue N Line.

Hyundai Motor shared a teaser of the Creta N Line speeding away in a short video shared on its social media handles. Though the SUV cannot be seen fully, the teaser confirms some of the N Line traits the Creta SUV will come with. For instance, the exterior colour of the SUV and the trademark red accent that are associated withHyundai N Line models are clearly visible.

The exterior of the Creta N Line is likely to remain largely similar to the Creta facelift SUV launched earlier this year. Expect the N Line badging and dual exhaust as the other two key differentiators besides new design on alloy wheels, redesigned bumpers and a set of new colour scheme for the exterior.

Mahindra five-door Thar SUV India launch timeline revealed.

In terms of its interior look, Hyundai Creta N Line is likely to get an all-black theme with red accents and N Line badging on steering wheel and gear lever. The steering wheel will be leather-wrapped with red stitching while the dashboard will get red inserts and red bezel around the infotainment system for a sportier look. Rest of the cabin is expected to be similar to the new Creta SUV.

Hyundai Creta facelift first drive review

Under the hood, the Hyundai Creta N Line will come with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. It is capable of churning out 158 bhp of power and 253 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duty will be carried out by a 7-speed dual-clutch unit. Hyundai may offer more gearbox options. To give it a more sporty appeal, Hyundai will offer a tweaked suspension for better handling and a different exhaust for a raspier note.

First Published Date: 27 Feb 2024, 11:50 AM IST
TAGS: Creta Hyundai Creta Hyundai Motor Creta N Line

