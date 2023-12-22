Hyundai Creta facelift spotted testing in Shimla ahead of launch in January

Hyundai Motor is gearing up to start the New Year with the introduction of its best-selling SUV in India - the Creta - in an updated version. The Creta 2024 facelift SUV is expected to be launched on January 16 as test runs continue ahead of the much-awaited launch of the compact SUV. The most recent sighting of one of the test mules of the new Creta happened in popular hill station Shimla recently. It confirms some of the details and features earlier spotted during the Creta facelift's spy shots.

The Hyundai Creta 2024 SUV, seen in the spy shot wrapped in black camouflage, reveals its alloy wheels, the silver body colour and the panoramic sunroof clearly. But one thing that cannot be missed, even through the dark cloth, is the connected LED taillight unit. The existing version of the Creta does not come with this feature. The new Creta will join the ranks of Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and others to introduce this feature in the upcoming version. What the spy shot also confirms is a redesigned set of taillights and an updated alloy design for the Creta 2024.

According to reports and earlier spy shots, the upcoming Creta facelift SUV willl have design elements similar to Palisade, Hyundai's global SUV, than the new generation Tucson. This holds particularly true for the front face which will come with vertical LED light setup along with parametric grille. At the rear, besides the updated light setup, the Creta will also get sequential turn indicators.

Spy shots have also revealed a bit about the interior of the new Hyundai Creta. The updated cabin will come with an all-black theme and dual-tone seats. One of the changes seen inside is that passengers at the rear will also get headrests. Hyundai is expected to offer the Creta facelift with a dual-screen setup like its Korean sibling rival Kia Seltos. Among other features, Creta 2024 is expected to offer come with ventilated front seats, 360 degree camera as well ADAS technology.

Under the hood, Hyundai is likely to offer the new Creta SUV with at least three powertrain options. These include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Expect these units to come mated with multiple transmission options which will include a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic and a 7-speed DCT for the turbo unit.

Hyundai Creta is currently available in India at a starting price of ₹10.87 lakh (ex-showroom). The launch price of the new Creta is likely to remain under ₹11 lakh. It will renew its rivalry with the likes of Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among others.

