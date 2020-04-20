Huge discounts on online sales of Hyundai and Tata cars

Tata Motors:

Tata Motors launched ‘Click to Drive’ digital sales platform a few days back. This campaign has been launched to promote sales due amidst lockdown. Now the company has announced attractive discounts and offers exclusive for online car sales.

Here are the current online discounts offered on the Tata cars:

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier BS 6 was launched in India last month. Now anybody who's looking to buy the Tata Harrier can avail discounts and benefits up to ₹30,000 using Tata's ‘Click to Drive’ platform.

Tata Tigor

Apart from the Tata Harrier, interested customers can also avail discounts and benefits of up to ₹25,000 on Tata Tigor through the company's digital sales platform.

Tata Tiago

The Tata Tiago hatchback can be bought online via Tata's ‘Click to Drive’ platform at discount up to ₹20,000.

Hyundai:

Just like Tata's ‘Click to Drive’ campaign, even Hyundai has launched its 'Click to Buy' platform. (Known full details here). To promote sales during these testing times, India's second largest car company is offering attractive offers and discounts.

Hyundai Santro

The Hyundai Santro can be currently bought online at the company's website with maximum customer benefits up to ₹40,000. Additionally, the company is also providing corporate, exchange and other benefits as well to lure the customers.

Hyundai Grand i10

The Grand i10 is currently available at a slightly higher customer benefits of up to ₹45,000. That said, corporate, exchange and other benefits are also available alongside the regular discounts.

Elite i20

The Elite i20 is available at up to ₹35,000 customer benefits. It is also eligible for additional corporate discounts and exchange bonus.

Some other Hyundai cars:

Grand i10 NIOS at up to ₹25,000 customer benefits.

Elantra at up to ₹1 lakh customer benefits.

Tucson at up to ₹53,000 customer benefits.

Moreover, cars such as Creta, Aura, and New Verna are currently exempted from any benefits, offers or discounts.

Note: Discounts and benefits may vary depending up on the dealership locations.











