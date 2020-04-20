Hyundai India donates 7 crore to PM CARES Fund to help battle Covid-19

Hyundai Motor India on Monday said that it has donated ₹7 crore to the PM CARES Fund to help the country fight the Covid-19 pandemic. A nationwide lockdown imposed in the country from March 25 has been extended till May 3 even as the number of positive cases have crossed 17,000 at the time of filing this report.

The nation-wide lockdown may have rendered most factories across the countries shut with the Indian auto industry feeling the heat especially. This, however, has not stopped car makers from helping out. Hyundai believes that its most recent donation to the PM CARES Fund is a way the company wants to give back to the society. "Our contribution to the PM CARES Fund stands testament to solidarity we hold with the people of India, amidst this crisis," said SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India. "In challenging times such as these, we are pledging to bring about ‘Progress for Humanity’ and will continue giving back to help India defeat this adversity."

Hyundai had already made a donation of ₹5 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund and last week, had donated Covid-19 advanced diagnostic kits worth ₹4 crore to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). These kits were imported from South Korea and can test 25,000 people.

Hyundai isn't alone in providing such help. A number of other car makers have also moved to top gear in reaching out to communities, authorities as well as governments with assistance of varied nature.