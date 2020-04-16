Hyundai Motor India on Thursday announced that it had handed over Covid-19 advanced diagnostic testing kits imported from South Korea to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to further help in India's fight against the outbreak. The South Korean car maker had placed the order for the kits back in late March.

Hyundai has said that the testing kits from South Korea worth ₹4 crore offer high levels of accuracy and can meet the testing requirements of 25,000 individuals. The company said that these kits are also being exported from South Korea to countries in Europe and the United States. SS Kim, MD and CEO at Hyundai Motor India, said that the kits are his company's continuing endeavour to help in the battle against Covid-19. "We have handed over globally proven Covid-19 advanced diagnostic testing kits imported from South Korea. These highly accurate diagnostic kits can help the Government scale up the testing efforts in affected regions and arrest the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in India."

There have been over 12,000 positive Covid-19 cases across India with over 400 deaths reported at the time of filing this report. The country has been in lockdown since March 25 and the second phase of the lockdown, announced on April 14, extends till May 3.

While people are advised to stay at home, practice social distancing and maintain personal hygiene, outdoor activities, including work at factories are almost shut. Hyundai, like all other car makers in the country, has suspended work at its plants. The company has also donated ₹5 crore to Nadu Chief Minster Relief Fund and has said it is distributing personal protective kits to emergency workers and dry ration to people in need.