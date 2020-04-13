Hyundai donates 5 crore to Tamil Nadu government in fight against Covid-19

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR wing of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), announced on Monday that it has donated a sum of ₹5 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund as its contribution towards the war against Covid-19.

Hyundai has its biggest manufacturing facility in India at Sriperumbudur, near Tamil Nadu state capital of Chennai. The plant has currently suspended production due to the nationwide lockdown to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

The South Korean car maker, however, has been actively helping out in the efforts against the disease. While there were over 9,000 positive cases in the country at the time of filing this report, Tamil Nadu has reported over 900 of these.

Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said that the donation is meant to show the company's intent to help in every way possible. "We stand united with the Government of Tamil Nadu to provide relentless support in these challenging times. This contribution is an expression of our solidarity with the people of the state which has been home for Hyundai for over two decades," he said.

HMIF has also been assisting in procuring essential medical supplies and informed last week that an in-house development of a prototype ventilator has been submitted to Government of Tamil Nadu for consideration. Previously, the company also placed an order for Covid-19 testing kits from South Korea.

Hyundai has also informed that it has been distributing masks and other safety kits, as well as distributing dry ration to people in need.