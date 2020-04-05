The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc upon humanity and it has already changed the world as we knew it. Health experts' top suggestion to control this situation is 'Social Distancing'. These two words have more significance today than ever, since it is the best way to contain this virus outbreak which has no antidote till date.

While some countries are in strict lock down state, others are practicing social distancing, which means that from huge public gatherings to simple hand shakes or any physical contact, everything is highly discouraged, and it's rightfully so.

(Also Read: Seven-seat Hyundai Creta's rear section spied for the first time)

Various automakers around the globe have come up to support the movement in order to limit the coronavirus outbreak. Production sites have been shut down completely and companies have reallocated resources to produce masks, ventilators and face shields to support the medical inventory. Moreover, various companies have also tweaked their logos to promote social distancing to promote social distancing, and Hyundai is the latest to join the list.

Did you know that our logo represents two people shaking hands? We reimagined it since #socialdistancing is important for all of our safety.

#strongertogether #hyundai #progressforhumanity pic.twitter.com/yFZzfOUFK4 — Hyundai Worldwide (@Hyundai_Global) March 30, 2020

Hyundai Global took to Twitter to reveal its tweaked logo. For the people not knowing the fact, Hyundai's original logo stands for two people shaking hands, while the tweaked logo shows just the opposite. Shaking hands is against medical recommendations these days, and the logo conveys the same.

On the other hands, other automakers such as Mercedes-Benz, Audi and VW have also tweaked their respective logos recently to support the movement against Covid-19.

In other recent developments, Hyundai has also gone a step ahead by announcing that Hyundai Motor India's CSR wing - Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) has placed an order for coronavirus-testing kits from South Korea.

Also, on the same lines, Hyundai has extended warranties for over a million vehicles worldwide. It announced that all the expiring Hyundai vehicle warranties will now have an extension until June 30, 2020, covering 1.21-million cars worldwide. (Read more about it here)

“With these warranty extensions, we wish to set their (customers) minds at ease regarding eligibility for warranty repairs and related services in the coming months. Not only do we care about our customers’ health and safety, we care about the ‘health’ and safety of their vehicles as well." said Wonhong Cho, executive vice president and head of Customer Experience Division at Hyundai Motor Company.