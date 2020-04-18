Hyundai Motor India on Saturday announced it has entered into a partnership with Air Liquide Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd. (ALMS) in order to augment the production of ventilators in the country at a time when India is battling hard to contain the spread of Covid-19.

ALMS is a manufacturer of ICU ventilators and Hyundai now plans to help the company increase its production capacities as well as help out in the supply chain. Together, Hyundai and ALMS plan to achieve a target of 1,000 ventilators in the first phase with more in the subsequent phases.

Ventilators are crucial medical equipment which are currently in high demand across the world to provide relief to patients with serious cases of Covid-19. It is reported that ventilators help critically ill patients breathe easier by ensuring a continuous oxygen supply.

SS Kim, MD and CEO at Hyundai Motor India, has said that the Korean car maker understands the urgent need for production and supply of such crucial medical equipment. "Ventilators and other respiratory aids are critical devices in the fight against Covid-19 and to this end, Hyundai and Air Liquide Medical Systems are working together to ensure a steady supply of ventilators in India," he said.

These ventilators would be supplied to facilities in Tamil Nadu as well as a few other states, Hyundai has said.

Earlier this week, Hyundai also handed over advanced diagnostic kits imported from South Korea to ICMR. Worth ₹4 crore, these kits can test 25,000 people. The company has also been actively helping out by making donations, distributing dry rations and through many other similar initiatives.

Hyundai, however, is not the only car company doing its bit for the society, people and the country. Earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki had stepped in to augment the production of critical medical equipment. Mahindra has been working on an in-house design for ventilators while others have been contributing in numerous ways to help overcome the current crisis.