How much range is your electric vehicle losing every year? Know here

Electric vehicles have been already proven to have a substantial amount of lower cost of ownership compared to their ICE counterparts. Despite some challenges like range anxiety, high upfront cost, lack of public charging infrastructure and lack of options; electric vehicles are finding an increasing number of takers. In India, the last few years have witnessed a significant surge in demand for EVs, especially driven by electric two-wheelers.

One of the major concerns of consumers involving electric vehicles is the range of batteries. The average range of electric two-wheelers in India offers around 70 km on a single charge, while electric passenger vehicles offer around 200 plus on a single charge. However, the number is not constant throughout the lifecycle of the electric vehicle.

EV batteries don't guarantee umpteen times of use. They come with a certain lifecycle period, just like the internal combustion engines. Like the ICEs and mobile phone batteries, rechargeable lithium-ion EV batteries and motors too degrade with time, which impacts the performance and range of electric vehicle powertrains.

There are multiple reasons behind that. The rechargeable EV batteries lose their capacity and range on offer with time, depending on the factors such as charging habits, the chemical makeup of the battery cells etc.