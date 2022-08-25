HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Honda To Slash 40% Output In This Country. Know Why

Honda to slash 40% output in this country. Know why

Honda Civic, Vezel and Stepwgn are among the impacted models.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Aug 2022, 17:33 PM
Several Honda cars have been impacted by the production revision.
Several Honda cars have been impacted by the production revision.
Several Honda cars have been impacted by the production revision.
Several Honda cars have been impacted by the production revision.

Honda Motor Co said on Thursday that it would slash production by up to 40 per cent in Japan early in September due to persistent supply chain and logistical issues. The development comes even though Japanese automakers have been cautiously optimistic that the chips shortage that caused repeated production cutback is easing.

(Also Read: Toyota to reboot its hybrid strategy for India, to bring more green cars here)

Honda has said that its assembly plant in Saitama will cut production by about 40 per cent early next month. Two lines at its Suzuka plant in western Japan will reduce production plans by about 30 per cent in early September. The automaker has attributed this decision to the delays in receiving essential parts and logistics due to Covid-19 and semiconductor shortages. This decision would affect the production of a variety of vehicles such as the Vezel SUVs, the Stepwgn minivan and the Civic compact car.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Honda Civic (HT Auto photo)
Honda Civic
1799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (CVT) | 16.5 kmpl
₹17.94 - 22.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (EV/Hybrid) | 26.5 kmpl
₹19.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen T-roc (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.85 kmpl
₹21.35 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Honda adjusted its production plan in May but had said it would return to normal in early June this year. Another Japanese auto giant Toyota remained bullish on its production plan, maintaining its record 9.7 million global vehicle production target for the current financial year ending in March 2023 and saying production and sales outlook would improve from August onwards. Toyota said this month it expected to produce about 850,000 vehicles globally in September and would seek to raise production through November.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Meanwhile, Honda also said that its plant in the Chinese city of Chongqing would remain closed this week as the local government extended an order to curb power use and shut factory operations. The power shortage in China has impacted several other automakers, including Toyota and Honda and several auto component manufacturers as well. Speaking about it, Honda has said to Reuters that it will carefully monitor the situation as it develops and decide the plant’s operating status for next week and beyond.

First Published Date: 25 Aug 2022, 17:32 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Toyota
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000
This Jaguar XF has been modified at a cost of ₹2 lakh to drape it in tricolour by a man from Gujarat to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.
Man from Gujarat modifies his Jaguar XF with tricolour costing 2 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Volkswagen now allows customers to own the new Virtus sedan with just one month’s security deposit and an advance rental.
Volkswagen adds Virtus to subscription models, monthly rent less than 27,000
Honda has introduced new paint schemes for the Premium Editions.
Honda Activa Premium Edition launched at 75,400
Tata Motors has teased an upcoming SUV for the Indian market soon.
Arriving soon: A special edition Tata Motors SUV teased ahead of debut
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched: Highlights

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Hero Electric set to partner Jio-bp to strengthen two-wheeler EV adoption
Hero Electric set to partner Jio-bp to strengthen two-wheeler EV adoption
Honda to slash 40% output in this country. Know why
Honda to slash 40% output in this country. Know why
Honda Shine Celebration Edition launched at ₹78,878
Honda Shine Celebration Edition launched at 78,878
Bajaj CT X, India's most-affordable 125cc bike, launched. Check price
Bajaj CT X, India's most-affordable 125cc bike, launched. Check price
Lexus India Certified Program to strengthen pre-owned vehicle buying experience
Lexus India Certified Program to strengthen pre-owned vehicle buying experience

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city