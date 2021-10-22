Honda to replace Jazz with City-based premium hatchback in this country

It is an end of the road for Honda Jazz in Malaysia, as the carmaker has decided to replace it with the new City Hatchback. Honda has announced the introduction of the City Hatchback in the country, a year after the car was launched in Thailand and Indonesia.

Similar Cars

Help us with your basic details! Choose city +91 | Choose city Choose city Choose city By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy View Offers Dear Name Please verify your mobile number. +91 | Choose city Enter OTP Couldn't verify the OTP.

It's either expired or it's incorrect. Resend OTP Submit OTP We have recorded your information for the latest offer on model . Stay connected for further latest offers.

Honda currently offers Jazz premium hatchback in India at a starting price of ₹7.65 lakh (ex-showroom). Honda Cars does not have any plan to bring the City Hatchback to India any time soon.

Honda has teased the upcoming City Hatchback, which is likely to be offered in two trims. The standard version will get a standard 1.0-litre engine with 5-speed manual transmission and a 1.0-litre DOHC VTEC turbo petrol engine mated to a CVT gearbox.

The 2022 City Hatchback is longer and wider than the outgoing Jazz models. City Hatchback stands 4,345 mm in length, 1,488 mm in height and 1,748 mm in width. The wheelbase of the City Hatchback is similar to that of its sedan version at 2,589 mm. However, it is bigger than what the Jazz had to offer.

The standard one-litre engine is capable of producing maximum output of 120 hp at 5,500 rpm and 173 Nm of peak torque at 2,000 to 4,500 rpm. It meets the EURO 5 standards and has a CO2 emission level of only 100 grams per kms.

For the RS version, Honda is likely to equip the car with a 1.0 litre three-cylinder turbo engine. Mated to a CVT gearbox, the engine is capable of churning out 110 hp of power and 173 Nm of peak torque.

The RS version on sale in Indonesia currently is powered by a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine that makes 111 hp of power and 145 Nm of peak torque.

The Honda City hatchback comes equipped with Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) hybrid system and Honda CONNECT, a technology that connects the driver and car via a smartphone application, plus relatively complete safety features.