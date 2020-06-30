Honda is all geared-up to launch the WR-V facelift in India next week on July 2. The cross-hatch was earlier scheduled to be launched in June, but had to be pushed back due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Ahead of the launch, the carmaker took to social media to give us a glimpse of the new-look 2020 WR-V.

On the outside, the new facelifted Honda WR-V features a tweaked radiator grille, new LED projector head lamps, and updated C-shaped LED tail lights. Its cabin updates include 7.0-inch Digipad 2.0 touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and sat-nav, 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, cruise control, electric sunroof and dual-front airbags.

The New Honda WR-V with action packed features will launch on the 2nd of July 2020. The countdown begins - 3 Days To Go!

Apart from the revamped exterior looks, the most prominent update the car is bound to receive is its BS 6 compliant 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The gasoline sipping power plant produces 90 PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 110 Nm of peak torque at 4,800 rpm. The oil burner produces 100 PS of power at 3,600 rpm and 200 Nm of peak torque at 1,750 rpm.

The transmission option will include the same 5-speed manual gearbox unit. As per the recently leaked information, the new cross-hatch has been rated to deliver fuel-efficiency of 16.5 kmpl (petrol) and 23.7 kmpl (diesel).

The Honda WR-V doesn't have a direct cross-hatch of its size/price bracket in India. Some of the cars which competes against it include the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, and the Ford EcoSport.