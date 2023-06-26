HT Auto
Honda recalls 13 lakh cars worldwide over rear camera issues. Details here

Honda Motor has issued a recall affecting 13 lakh cars worldwide over a potential issue with the rearview camera. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has said that this massive vehicle recall has affected 12 lakh cars in the US, 88,000 vehicles in Canada and 16,000 models in Mexico. The car recall has affected models like the Odyssey built between 2018 and 2023, Pilot manufactured between 2019 and 2022 and the Passport models that were rolled out between 2019 and 2023.

26 Jun 2023, 13:51 PM
The Honda Odyssey, Pilot and Passport models have been impacted by the recall. (REUTERS)
Honda Motor has said that the affected vehicles have a faulty communication coaxial cable connector, which may result in an issue with the rearview camera image. The fault in the cable connector may result in the rearview camera image not appearing on the display.

The Japanese carmaker reportedly extended the warranty of the vehicles that have been affected by the issue back in 2021. The car manufacturer has said in a filing with the NHTSA that it has received a total of 273,870 warranty claims related to the rearview camera issue between May 2017 and June 2023. However, the car manufacturing company has claimed that it is unaware of any injuries or deaths related to the issue, for which it has recalled such a large number of vehicles.

The NHTSA's recall document has revealed that the authorised Honda dealers will install an improved cable harness between the existing display audio and vehicle terminal connections and a straightening cover over the vehicle cable connector that will properly connect the audio display unit.

