Honda recalls over 200,000 hybrid cars in this country

Honda Motor Company has recalled more than 200,000 hybrid cars in China due to a faulty brake pedal sensor issue. The Japanese car manufacturer claims that this defect could make the braking of these affected vehicles harder, possibly increasing the chance of mishaps. The affected cars include 105,608 hybrid models that were made between October 2018 and September 2020. These cars were built by Honda's joint venture company with Dongfeng Motor Group. Apart from these, Honda has also recalled 95,081 hybrid cars that were built by another JV company formed along with Guangzhou Automobile Group Company. The same fault has impacted all these cars, claims a Bloomberg report.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Dec 2022, 16:48 PM
Honda has not revealed which hybrid models have been impacted by the recall.
Honda's local partners are claimed to test these affected vehicles and replace the brake-peal components that could malfunction. The car manufacturer assembled 1.62 million vehicles in China in the last financial year, which ended in March 2022. This marked a 14 per cent less car production for the automaker than the previous financial year. Now, the major recall affecting the hybrid cars is expected to dent Honda's profit margin further in this fiscal. The report has not revealed the names of the models that this recall campaign has impacted. Also, it didn't reveal if Honda is going to recall its hybrid models in other global markets as well.

Also Read : India's best-selling SUV, hatchback, sedan and MPV in 2022

Meanwhile, the report also claimed that Honda's shares dropped as much as 1.3 per cent in Japan on Thursday, registering its lowest level since March 2021. Also, the Honda stock has slumped by around six per cent this year, claimed the report.

The report also claimed that while announcing the Honda recall, China's automobile industry regulator further added that Tesla is going to conduct an over-the-air (OTA) software update on more than 435,000 electric cars that were made at its Gigafactory in Shanghai, owing to a rear lighting defect.

First Published Date: 29 Dec 2022, 16:48 PM IST
TAGS: Honda hybrid car
