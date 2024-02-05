HT Auto
Honda offers massive discount on City and Amaze, save more than 1 lakh

| Updated on: 05 Feb 2024, 14:03 PM
  • Honda Elevate SUV and the hybrid version of the City sedan have not been included in this scheme which ends on February 29.
Honda City and Amaze are the only two cars from the Japanese auto giant which are offered with discounts and other incentives in February.
Honda City and Amaze are the only two cars from the Japanese auto giant which are offered with discounts and other incentives in February.

Honda Cars has announced discounts and other benefits across its models on offer for the month of February. According to the scheme, which will continue till the end of this month, offers over one lakh in savings for someone who wish to buy a Honda car. The two models, which are included in this scheme are the carmaker's flagship sedans City and Amaze. The Elevate SUV, launched last year, and the hybrid version of the City are not included for benefits this month.

Honda City gets the maximum discounts among the two models in February. Honda is offering the City sedan with up to 1.11 lakh in savings this month. The benefits include cash discount of 25,000 or free accessories worth 26,947 on City sedans manufactured till December last year. These models also attract car exchange bonus of up to 15,000. Honda is also offering flat discounts with incentives like customer loyalty bonus worth 4,000, car exchange bonus worth 6,000, corporate discount worth 5,000 and special corporate discount worth 20,000. For City sedans manufactured in January or later, Honda is offering cash discount of up to 15,000 or free accessories worth 16,296. There is also car exchange bonus worth 10,000.

Honda Cars is also offering benefits under extended warranty offers. These are applicable for the VX and ZX variants of the sedan. Honda is offering incentives worth 13,651 for picking warranty for fourth and fifth years. The carmaker has also announced special edition benefit worth 36,500 for those who pick the Elegant Edition of the City.

One can also save big time while buying the Honda Amaze sub-compact sedan. The carmaker is offering up to 92,000 discount on the Dzire, Tigor rival till the end of this month. The benefits include flat discounts of up to 27,000 across variants. As part of this deal, Honda is offering special corporate discount worth 20,000, corporate discount worth 3,000 and customer loyalty bonus worth 4,000.

Besides these, Honda is offering up to 36,346 discount for the Amaze models manufactured last year. The S variant of all models manufactured before January will get either cash discount worth 30,000 or free accessories worth 36,346. The E variant will get less share of the benefit with 10,000 cash discount of free accessories worth 12, 349. The VX variant and Elite edition get 20,000 as cash discount or 24,346 in form of free accessories.

The S variant of Amaze manufactured this year get cash discount of up to 20,000 or free accessories worth 24,346. All other variants of the sedan will get cash discount of 10,000 or 12,349 in form of free accessories. For Amaze manufactured this year, Honda is offering car exchange benefits worth 10,000. The Elite Edition of Amaze get car exchange bonus worth 10,000 and special edition discount worth up to 30,000.

