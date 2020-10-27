Honda India drives in CR-V Special Edition at 29.49 lakh

Honda Cars India on Tuesday launched the new special edition of the CR-V flagship SUV at a price tag of ₹29.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new car is around ₹ 1.23 lakh expensive against the regular CR-V which is priced at ₹ 28.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company hopes to rope in larger set of customers this festive season using more alluring exteriors and interiors on its flagship SUV.

The special edition Honda CR-V comes with a number of cosmetic upgrades inside out. It comes based on the facelifted CR-V model which is on sale in the global markets.

The new CR-V sports slightly redesigned front fascia which now gets a glossy black grille instead of the chrome-finished unit found on the regular model. Moreover, it also comes integrated with full LED headlamps. Lower below the front bumper is now completely new, while the side profile of the SUV remains largely unchanged. The rear-end features a new bumper.

Some of the key features of the new model include hands-free power tailgate, new 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps with DRLs with active cornering lights, LED fog lights and more.

On the inside, the new CR-V gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, powered driver's seat, ambient lighting, cruise control, brand's lane watch camera, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control. Its safety kit includes six airbags, electronic parking brake, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control hill launch assist, and more. It will be available for purchase in five different colour options including Golden Brown Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Modern Steel Metallic, Radiant Red and Lunar Silver Metallic.

Under the hood, the special edition CR-V is plonked with a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, SOHC i-VTEC petrol which has been tuned to churn out 152 bhp of maximum power at 6,500 rpm and 189 Nm of pak torque comes at 4,300 rpm. The engine comes mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT).