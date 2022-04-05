HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Honda Hr V Ditches Signature Honda Design Language: All You Need To Know

Honda HR-V ditches signature Honda design language: All you need to know

Honda HR-V is expected to get a hybrid powertrain.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Apr 2022, 12:55 PM
The new Honda HR-V SUV, based on the same platform as the Civic, will be launched later this year.
The new Honda HR-V SUV, based on the same platform as the Civic, will be launched later this year.
The new Honda HR-V SUV, based on the same platform as the Civic, will be launched later this year.
The new Honda HR-V SUV, based on the same platform as the Civic, will be launched later this year.

Honda has taken the cover off its second-generation HR-V SUV. Meant to go on sale in the global market later this year, the new Honda HR-V comes with a host of changes and a completely revised design that makes it very distinctive. The second-generation SUV comes based on the new Honda Civic. The new Honda HR-V comes with an aggressive front fascia and is more rugged-looking than before.

(Also Read: Honda HR-V SUV makes debut with bolder looks, to launch later this year)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Honda Civic (HT Auto photo)
Honda Civic
1799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (CVT)
₹ 17.94 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Cr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cr-v
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (CVT)
₹ 28.27 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda City-4th-generation (HT Auto photo)
Honda City-4th-generation
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Jazz (HT Auto photo)
Honda Jazz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.48 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Wr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Wr-v
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 8.66 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Here are all the details you need to know about this SUV.

Exterior

The new Honda HR-V comes with a bold looking visual appearance. It gets an aggressive front fascia with sleek headlamps sporting similarity to Honda Civic. The headlamps get integrated LED daytime running lights. A compact yet bold looking front grille, sculpted looking bumper and bonnet increase its visual appeal.

Moving to the side profile, the Honda HR-V gets black sporty alloy wheels and a coupe-like roofline. A blackened glass area, black door handles, and turn indicator integrated ORVMs are other design elements. The wheel arches get black cladding, enhancing the car's boldness. It gets LED taillights and a sculpted tailgate. An interesting feature of the SUV is that its windshield wipers hide under the hood line when not in use.

Interior

Honda has not revealed the interior of the new HR-V. However, expect it to come with a compact layout and a feature-packed appearance.

Engine and transmission

The new generation Honda HR-V SUV's powertrain details are yet to be disclosed. Expect the Honda HR-V is expected to get a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine under the hood. The SUV could also get a 1.8-litre engine and a hybrid system as well.

First Published Date: 05 Apr 2022, 12:55 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda Cars Honda HR-V 2022 Honda HR-V
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Yamaha MT-15 is likely to gain new golden front forks with the latest gen update. (Representational image of international-spec MT15)
Yamaha MT15 V2.0 bookings now open, launch soon
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
A staff at a petrol station points to the rising fuel prices as they reach an all-time high, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates
Ola Electric (centre) has emerged as the second biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Ola has pushed Okinawa (right) to third place while Ather Energy (left) is at fifth place.
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Ola inches closer to Hero Electric
Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.
Lotus Eletre electric SUV makes debut as a 600hp silent monster

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Hero Electric to supply NYX e-scooters to last-mile delivery provider Shadowfax
Hero Electric to supply NYX e-scooters to last-mile delivery provider Shadowfax
Volkswagen to shrink product portfolio by 2030, focus on premium segment: Report
Volkswagen to shrink product portfolio by 2030, focus on premium segment: Report
2023 Mercedes EQS electric SUV teased ahead of debut, may offer 600 kms of range
2023 Mercedes EQS electric SUV teased ahead of debut, may offer 600 kms of range
Maruti Suzuki car prices to be hiked yet again
Maruti Suzuki car prices to be hiked yet again
Aerox 155 rivaling Honda Click 160 sporty scooter breaks cover in Thailand
Aerox 155 rivaling Honda Click 160 sporty scooter breaks cover in Thailand

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city