Honda Civic vs Hyundai Elantra : Specification comparison

Toyota might have decided to part ways with the executive sedan segment in India as it is being eaten up by the ever burgeoning demand of SUVs, but it doesn't mean this space has nothing more left to offer. The segment was fired up with the launch of the all-new Honda Civic in 2019 and after the departure of Toyota Corolla Altis, the only contender which stands in the way of Honda Civic is the new Hyundai Elantra.

Both the cars measure almost the same in all dimensional aspects. While the Civic has a 4,656 mm length, the Elantra measures at 4,620 mm. The Civic has 1,799 mm width, while the Elantra's width stands 1 mm more at 1,800 mm. In terms of overall height, Elantra stands taller at 1,465 mm, while its Japanese contender measures at 1,433 mm. Both the cars have a same wheelbase of 1,700 mm.

In terms of engine and transmission, the Hyundai Elantra has an edge as it is now offered with both petrol as well as diesel engine options, while the Honda Civic only comes with a petrol sipping heart.

The Elantra was recently given a 1.50-Litre U2 CRDi Diesel BS 6 engine which delivers 115 PS of power at 4,000 and 220 Nm of peak torque at 1500-2,750 rpm. It is available with 6MT/6AT gearbox. Apart from this, there is also a Nu 2.0-Litre Petrol BS 6 powertrain which churns out 152 PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 192 Nm of peak torque comes at 4,000 rpm. This powertrain is also available with a 6MT and 6AT gearbox.

Coming over to the Honda Civic, it is currently being offered in a petrol configuration: 1799 cc, 4 Cylinder, SOHC i-VTEC. This engine is responsible for churning out 141 PS at 6,500 rpm and 174 Nm at 4,300. There is only CVT gearbox available with this engine.

In terms of key comfort and convenience features, both the sedans are neck to neck. While the Civic gets 8-way Power Driver Seat, Dual Zone Auto AC, Interior Ambient Lighting, Remote Opening of Windows, Electric Sunroof with Remote Opening and Closing, Auto Rain Sensing Front Wipers, and more, its Korean rivals gets 10-WAY Adjustable Power Driver Seats with Electric Lumbar Support, Dual Zone Fully Automatic Temperature Control, Front Seat ventilation system, Glovebox Cooling, Auto Cruise Control, Power Windows with Driver Side Auto Up/Down & Safety, Wireless Charger and much more.

The Hyundai Elantra retails in the range of ₹17,60,000* to ₹20,65,000*, on the other hand, the Honda Civic is priced from ₹17 93 900* and extends up to ₹21 24 900*.

*ex-showroom, Delhi