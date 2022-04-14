HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Honda City Hybrid To Launch Today: Live And Latest Updates
LIVE UPDATES

Honda City Hybrid to launch today: Live and latest updates

  • Honda City Hybrid is all for launch in India on Thursday. It will take on rivals such as the recently launched Skoda Slavia and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz among others in the mid-size sedan segment.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Apr 2022, 07:49 AM
Honda City Hybrid promises to be the most fuel-efficient vehicle in its segment.
Honda City Hybrid promises to be the most fuel-efficient vehicle in its segment.
Honda City Hybrid promises to be the most fuel-efficient vehicle in its segment.
Honda City Hybrid promises to be the most fuel-efficient vehicle in its segment.

Honda Cars India is all set to drive the hybrid version of its flagship sedan City today. The mid-size sedan, which has been one of the best-selling models for the Japanese carmaker in India, is currently in its fifth generation. The new Honda City Hybrid will be the first major launch from the carmaker this year. Currently offered with petrol and diesel powertrains, the new Honda City Hybrid will offer an opportunity for the carmaker to consolidate the sedan's position among older rivals like Maruti Suzuki Ciaz or Hyundai Verna, as well as newer players like Skoda Slavia or the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus.

14 Apr 2022, 07:49 AM IST

Honda City Hybrid: Variants and Features

Honda will offer the new City Hybird sedan in two trims, which include the V and ZX trims. The top-spec ZX trim will come with Honda's own ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). It is expected to get features like emergency braking, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, auto high beam assist and front collision warning system.

14 Apr 2022, 07:46 AM IST

Bookings and expected price

Honda has already opened bookings for the 2022 City Hybrid as dealers have started accepting pre-bookings. Being a hybrid model, the new Honda City Hybrid will come out as a costlier offering demanding a premium over the standard model. The expected price of the sedan is likely to be around 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

Exterior styling of the Honda City Hybrid is not going to be much different from the Honda City 2020. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Exterior styling of the Honda City Hybrid is not going to be much different from the Honda City 2020. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Exterior styling of the Honda City Hybrid is not going to be much different from the Honda City 2020. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Exterior styling of the Honda City Hybrid is not going to be much different from the Honda City 2020. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
14 Apr 2022, 07:39 AM IST

Honda City vs Honda City Hybrid: What will change

As far as looks are concerned, there will not be many noticeable differences between the Honda City Hybrid and the fifth-generation City that was launched back in 2020. However, as the teaser image suggest, there will be one e:HEV badging at the rear which will distinguish the City Hybrid from other models in the family. 

Honda City Hybrid promises to be the most fuel-efficient vehicle in its segment.
Honda City Hybrid promises to be the most fuel-efficient vehicle in its segment.
Honda City Hybrid promises to be the most fuel-efficient vehicle in its segment.
Honda City Hybrid promises to be the most fuel-efficient vehicle in its segment.
Recommended For You
View All

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.4 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault City K-ze (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault City K-ze
Electric | Automatic
₹ 6 to 10 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Honda New Jazz (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda New Jazz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 8 to 12 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Honda City-4th-generation (HT Auto photo)
Honda City-4th-generation
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 2022 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 2022
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
First Published Date: 14 Apr 2022, 07:39 AM IST
TAGS: Honda City New Honda City Honda City Hybrid 2022 Honda City Hybrid 2022 City Hybrid Honda Honda Cars

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new Huracan Tecnica features a styling inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, rival to Porsche 911 GT3, breaks cover
Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Bookings for next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga opened. Check details
For 2022, the Yamaha XMax 300SP carries over its signature sharp and aggressive look.
2022 Yamaha XMax 300SP launched with notable updates
Variant and colour details on the new Ertiga MPV have been leaked online just ahead of the launch.
2022 Maruti Ertiga variants, colours leaked ahead of launch
Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Latest Kia Telluride SUV gets big and rugged updates. Check details here
Latest Kia Telluride SUV gets big and rugged updates. Check details here
Maruti Suzuki says India's mandatory six airbags proposal will hurt sales
Maruti Suzuki says India's mandatory six airbags proposal will hurt sales
Ferrari Purosangue SUV to debut in coming months, another model too in pipeline
Ferrari Purosangue SUV to debut in coming months, another model too in pipeline
2022 Mercedes C-Class to launch on May 10 with more luxury; bookings open
2022 Mercedes C-Class to launch on May 10 with more luxury; bookings open
Land Rover to recall nearly 15,000 Range Rover SUVs to fix seatbelt issue
Land Rover to recall nearly 15,000 Range Rover SUVs to fix seatbelt issue

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city