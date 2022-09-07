HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Honda Amaze Finds Five Lakh Homes In India Despite Rush For Suvs

Honda Amaze finds five lakh homes in India despite rush for SUVs

Honda Amaze is now one of only two sedans offered by the company in the country and is one of its best-selling models.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 07 Sep 2022, 12:28 PM
Honda Amaze is one of the best-selling compact sedan models in the country. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Honda Amaze is one of the best-selling compact sedan models in the country. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Honda Amaze is one of the best-selling compact sedan models in the country. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Honda Amaze is one of the best-selling compact sedan models in the country.

Honda Cars India on Wednesday announced that its Amaze compact sedan has hit a cumulative sales milestone of five lakh units, an impressive achievement considering that the Indian car buyer has shown a big shift in preference towards SUVs of all shapes, sizes and in various price brackets. First launched in India in 2013, Honda Amaze has been a formidable player in its segment which also features Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Aura.

The Amaze sedan, which is currently in its second generation version, is one the brand's largest selling models, accounting for more than 40% of company sales. The model's current sales contribution from Tier 1 markets is almost 40% while from Tier 2 and 3 markets, its is around 60%, combined. “Popularity and acceptance (of Amaze) in both big and small cities is a testament that the premium sedan not only matches the customer needs, but also exceeds their expectations," said Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.6 kmpl
₹6.32 - 11.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Civic (HT Auto photo)
Honda Civic
1799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (CVT) | 16.5 kmpl
₹17.94 - 22.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Wr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Wr-v
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.66 - 12.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tiago Nrg (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Nrg
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.09 kmpl
₹6.57 - 7.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | City to Amaze: Honda Cars offers discount ahead of festive season)

The other data points revealed by the company show that 40% of the customers of Amaze are first time buyers as the car offers a lower maintenance cost as well as three years of unlimited kilometres warranty. Another data point reveals that the share of automatics in Amaze has also increased from 9% in 2013 to more than 30% at present.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

During the last few years, the petrol variants of the Honda Amaze have dominated the overall sales across the country with petrol contributing 93% to sales during April to August this year. Manufactured at the company's Tapukara plant in Rajasthan, the model is sold in both domestic and foreign markets.

The current generation Honda Amaze features a bold design and spacious interiors and comprises of a long list of features. The vehicle is available in both manual transmission and CVT in petrol with 1.2L i-VTEC engine as well as in a diesel version with 1.5L i-DTEC engine.

First Published Date: 07 Sep 2022, 11:48 AM IST
TAGS: Honda Amaze Honda Amaze
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The NUR-E 75 claims to be the first locally-produced EV in Pakistan. Image courtesy: Facebook/DICE Foundation)
This ‘Made in Pakistan’ EV has 210-km range, claims to take battery power to all
File photo used for representational purpose only
Driving a foreign-registered car in India? There's big news for you
Screenshot taken from video posted on Twitter.
Watch: Bentley Mulsanne stolen in UK found in Pakistan
Rimac Nevera is capable of accelerating 0-96 kmph in 1.85 seconds.
0-96 kmph in under one second possible, claims Rimac engineer
Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
Keeway has already opened bookings for the V302C.
2022 Keeway V302C Cruiser India Launched Today : Check Price, Features, Colours
Alto sits at the base of Maruti Suzuki lineup but Celerio also has a compelling price point.
Maruti Alto K10 vs Maruti Celerio: Which budget car fits your budget
Hero Electric (left) is the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, followed by Okinawa (centre). Ather Energy (right) has seen major jump in sales in August after launching the 450X Gen 3 model last month.
Top 5 EV two-wheeler brands: Hero hits 10,000 sales mark as Ather overtakes Ola

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

MG Motor teases new Hector's interior looks, to launch soon in India
MG Motor teases new Hector's interior looks, to launch soon in India
Honda Amaze finds five lakh homes in India despite rush for SUVs
Honda Amaze finds five lakh homes in India despite rush for SUVs
Volkswagen India's first all-women store in this city promotes inclusivity
Volkswagen India's first all-women store in this city promotes inclusivity
Hyundai Venue N Line vs standard Venue: Which one should you buy
Hyundai Venue N Line vs standard Venue: Which one should you buy
Bengaluru rains turn cars to boats: Points to note for insurance claim
Bengaluru rains turn cars to boats: Points to note for insurance claim

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city