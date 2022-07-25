HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News High Fuel Prices See Vehicle Satisfaction Drop For First Time Since 2014: Study

High fuel prices see vehicle satisfaction drop for first time since 2014: Study

This is the fifth time the satisfaction level has dropped in the last 27 years.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jul 2022, 06:27 AM
While fuel economy played an important factor in defining the satisfaction of internal combustion vehicles, battery electric vehicles and hybrid models were less affected.
While fuel economy played an important factor in defining the satisfaction of internal combustion vehicles, battery electric vehicles and hybrid models were less affected.
While fuel economy played an important factor in defining the satisfaction of internal combustion vehicles, battery electric vehicles and hybrid models were less affected.
While fuel economy played an important factor in defining the satisfaction of internal combustion vehicles, battery electric vehicles and hybrid models were less affected.

Sky high petrol and diesel prices have resulted in a slump in new car owner satisfaction for the first time in eight years since 2014, claims a study by J.D. Power. The skyrocketing petrol and diesel prices mean the vehicle owners of new cars are less satisfied with their possessions when compared to before when fuel prices were lower than current times. The study claims that this is the fifth time the satisfaction level has dropped in the last 27 years.

(Also Read: Kia announces positive second quarter numbers, sales of EVs nearly double)

The study focuses on the drivers’ emotional excitement with their new vehicles. This Study asks its owners to consider 37 attributes. These range from the sense of comfort they feel when climbing into the driver's seat to the exhilaration they get when they step on the accelerator, claims the research agency.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Land Rover Range Rover Velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.16 kmpl
₹79.87 - 80.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Gls (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gls
2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.5 kmpl
₹1.05 - 1.09 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 15.3 kmpl
₹51.5 - 54.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

As the agency claims, the most crucial factor leading to the customer satisfaction decline this year is the owners’ perception of their vehicle’s fuel economy. It also points out that overall new petrol-powered vehicle satisfaction dropped by only one point on a 1,000-point scale.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The study also claims that the gap between the satisfaction of luxury car buyers and mass-market cars widened significantly in 2022 compared to the previous year. In 2021, the gap was only 19 points, but in 2022 this gap increased to 31 points.

While fuel economy played an important factor in defining the satisfaction of internal combustion vehicles, battery electric vehicles and hybrid models were less affected, claims the study. It further points out that BEVs still underperform as compared to traditional internal combustion engine-powered vehicles with an average score of 838 as compared to 846. PHEVs scored 835 while the standard hybrids put up a score of 832.

First Published Date: 25 Jul 2022, 06:23 AM IST
TAGS: cars
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

India cricketer Mohammad Shami poses next to his new Jaguar car. (Image courtesy: The LinkedIn page of Amit Garg)
Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami buys Jaguar F-Type sports car worth Rs. 1 Crore
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
File photo used for representational purpose only
Delhi govt has good news for women looking to take up professional taxi driving

Trending this Week

2022 Honda Forza 150 
Honda Forza 150 India launch rumours surface
Ford EcoSport was the last model rolled out of Chennai plant. (Image: LinkedIn/Samuel Iyadurai)
Ford India rolls out last car from Chennai plant, a white EcoSport
Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options.
Mahindra Scorpio-N introductory prices for automatic and 4WD variants revealed
File photo of air pollution. (Used for representational purpose)
Diesel BS 4 cars to be banned in Delhi? Check new policy to battle air pollution
2022 Ather 450X has been introduced in India. 
All-new Ather 450X Gen 3 launched with longer range and more features

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

GMC Hummer EV has been chosen by US Army for demo and testing
GMC Hummer EV has been chosen by US Army for demo and testing
Tata Motors, Hero, MG's gender diversity drive push women into auto production
Tata Motors, Hero, MG's gender diversity drive push women into auto production
Land Rover aims for at least 60% of its sales to be pure electric by 2030
Land Rover aims for at least 60% of its sales to be pure electric by 2030
Tesla Semi electric pickup spotted on highway with fancy artwork
Tesla Semi electric pickup spotted on highway with fancy artwork
Honda to cut output by up to 30% in this country, blame it on supply snag
Honda to cut output by up to 30% in this country, blame it on supply snag

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city