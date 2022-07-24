HT Auto
Home Auto News Kia Announces Positive Second Quarter Numbers, Sales Of Evs Nearly Double

Kia announces positive second quarter numbers, sales of EVs nearly double

Of the electrified vehicle sales figures, sales of BEV models accounted for 44,000 units, a 98 per cent increase year on year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jul 2022, 11:33 AM
File photo of Kia logo. (Used for representational purpose only )
File photo of Kia logo. (Used for representational purpose only )
File photo of Kia logo. (Used for representational purpose only )
File photo of Kia logo. (Used for representational purpose only )

Kia Corporation declared its 2022 second-quarter results and reported 21.88 trillion Korean won (KRW) and an operating profit of 2.23 trillion KRW. Kia earned an operating profit margin of 10.2 per cent. Kia reported sales out of Korea registered a decrease of 2.1 per cent which is a fall of 5,92,881 units while sales figures in the home market fell by 5 per cent compared to the preceding year. Kia attributed this outcome due to disruption in production due to parts shortage.

Kia, between April and June this year, sold 7,33,749 units around the world which is a fall of 2.7 per cent compared to last year. Outside Korea, the automaker sold 5,92,881 units which is a decrease of 2.1 per cent. In the second quarter, Kia’s operating profit increased by 50 per cent to 2.23 trillion KRW from 1.49 trillion KRW a year earlier along with an operating profit margin of 10.2 per cent.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Kia Seltos facelift launched in Korea: Key differences with India-spec model )

Kia recorded sales of 1,33,000 electrified vehicles, accounting for 17.7 per cent of overall sales which is an 8.7 percentage point increase compared to last year. Of the electrified vehicle sales figures, sales of BEV models accounted for 44,000 units, a 98 per cent increase year on year. The automaker also shared that in the long term, it is aiming to achieve annual sales of 1.2 million units of BEVs and 0.2 million units of PBVs by 2030.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | Carens helps Kia hit major sales milestone of 5 lakh units in just three years )

Despite the global semiconductor shortage which Kia is expecting to improve, Kia shared that it is expecting the demand for automotive products to increase and the demand for eco-friendly vehicles continues to grow.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 24 Jul 2022, 11:33 AM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles electric vehicle Kia EV EVs
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

India cricketer Mohammad Shami poses next to his new Jaguar car. (Image courtesy: The LinkedIn page of Amit Garg)
Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami buys Jaguar F-Type sports car worth Rs. 1 Crore
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
File photo used for representational purpose only
Delhi govt has good news for women looking to take up professional taxi driving

Trending this Week

Ford EcoSport was the last model rolled out of Chennai plant. (Image: LinkedIn/Samuel Iyadurai)
Ford India rolls out last car from Chennai plant, a white EcoSport
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will get a separate EV mode meant for the Electric Hybrid variants of the upcoming compact SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to get separate EV mode in Electric Hybrid variant
Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options.
Mahindra Scorpio-N introductory prices for automatic and 4WD variants revealed
File photo of air pollution. (Used for representational purpose)
Diesel BS 4 cars to be banned in Delhi? Check new policy to battle air pollution
2022 Ather 450X has been introduced in India. 
All-new Ather 450X Gen 3 launched with longer range and more features

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Honda to cut output by up to 30% in this country, blame it on supply snag
Honda to cut output by up to 30% in this country, blame it on supply snag
This Indian city collects ₹6.92 lakh in fines from vehicles in single day
This Indian city collects 6.92 lakh in fines from vehicles in single day
Kia announces positive second quarter numbers, sales of EVs nearly double
Kia announces positive second quarter numbers, sales of EVs nearly double
Tesla aims to revolutionise car servicing, plans F1 influenced same-hour service
Tesla aims to revolutionise car servicing, plans F1 influenced same-hour service
Punjab govt conducts vehicle-checking operation to crack down on drug peddling
Punjab govt conducts vehicle-checking operation to crack down on drug peddling

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city