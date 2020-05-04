Toyota has sold over 15 million hybrid electric vehicles till date. In Europe alone the numbers have crossed the 2.8 million mark with a range of 19 different models including cars from both Toyota as well as Lexus brands. Toyota and its subsidiaries currently sell a total of 44 hybrid electric vehicles at the global level.

The company started selling hybrid EVs with the launch of Prius in 1997. Today, 23 years down the line, the company has contributed majorly in limiting greenhouse gas emissions and other pollutants, which was the main motive behind the launch of its first hybrid EV, Prius. Its contribution can be weighed by the fact that its hybrid electric technology has helped to reduce more than 120 million tonnes of CO2 emissions globally every year.

While HEVs have remained at the core of the company's efforts, but over the years, Toyota has also worked on its multi-powertrain strategy which includes different electrified technologies such as hybrids and plug-ins (PHEV), fuel cell (FCEV) and battery electric (BEV) vehicles, all play a part.

Shigeki Terashi, Chief Officer of Toyota Motor Corporation says, "Of course, we must work hard on improving battery performance and lowering costs (of BEVs), which we are doing. But we must avoid having no plan until we overcome the hurdles related to both BEVs and FCEVs. In the meantime, we can contribute by continuing our work on HEVs."

As far as its future plans are concerned, the company aims to launch 40 new vehicles (also counting updates) in Europe by 2025. These launches will include vehicles across different powertrains and 25% of these launches will have at least 10 zero emission vehicles.

In India, the company sells two hybrid vehicles including Camry and the recently launched Vellfire luxury MPV.



