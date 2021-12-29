Here are the most exciting electric cars coming in 2022

The year 2021 might have posed a wide range of challenges for the Indian auto industry, but it was a promising one for the Indian EV industry. Inspired by the rising demand and sales of electric vehicles, the Indian EV sector witnessed a range of EV launches this year. A plethora of electric scooters was launched by a range of EV startups. The most important among them are the Ola S1 and S1 Pro introduced a few months back by Ola Electric.

(Also Read: Electric vehicles or CNG cars? Pros and cons explained)

The electric car segment in India too witnessed the launch of Tata Tigor EV, Audi e-Tron, BMW iX among others. The year 2022 too is expected to be as interesting as 2021. Expect more electric cars to be launched in the country next year.

Here is a list of the upcoming electric cars in India that might hit the showrooms in 2022.