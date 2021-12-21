Home > Auto > Cars > Great Wall Motor faces legal actions from EV owners over old chips: Details here
The auto company allegedly used old Intel chips instead of advanced Qualcomm chips which it advertised. (Bloomberg)
The auto company allegedly used old Intel chips instead of advanced Qualcomm chips which it advertised. (Bloomberg)

Great Wall Motor faces legal actions from EV owners over old chips: Details here

1 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2021, 05:29 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The chip issue has affected the infotainment system of the impacted cars.

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Ora, owned by Great Wall Motors is facing a potential lawsuit from its consumers as the company has installed an old chip in one of its car models. Not only that, the auto company hid the fact from their consumers and told them that the particular car models come with cutting-edge technology.

Similar Cars

Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)

Tata Tigor Ev

Electric|Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)

Tata Nexon Ev

Electric|Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)

Mg Zs Ev

Electric|Automatic
₹ 21 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

(Also Read: Great Wall Motors showcases Ora Cat, Wey Coffee 01 electric vehicles)

The car in question is the Ora Good Car, which is priced at around $15,700. To cover up for the old chips the automaker installed in its cars, the brand offered the affected customers a package of store credit including subsidized charging, free software updates and app memberships.

However, that wasn't enough for many owners. Some of them have been demanding new chips for their cars or full refunds and compensation. According to them, the inferior processors have had a significant impact on their user experience, as some functions are not working properly, reports Caixin.

They are also in discussion with legal counsels for legal proceedings against the company on the ground of consumer fraud. The chips allegedly used in the electric car are old Intel processors from 2016, not more advanced Qualcomm octa-core processors as advertised by the OEM. As a result, the electric hatchback's entertainment system's third-party app options are limited.

Great Wall Motor, Ora's parent company, has already apologized for what it said was a marketing issue. "We would like to express our deep apologies to Ora Good Cat owners for the trouble brought about by the Ora Smart-cafe OS advertising content," the company said in a statement on December 9. It also added that it has asked Ora to verify and correct the product information on its website.

  • First Published Date : 21 Dec 2021, 05:29 PM IST

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue