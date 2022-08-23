HT Auto
Govt allows retrofitment of CNG and LPG kits in BS-VI vehicles: Details here

Only a few cars in India currently come with factory-fitted CNG kits, while the majority of the CNG and LPG kit market is dominated by third-party stakeholders.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Aug 2022, 12:40 PM
CNG is considered as a cleaner and greener fuel solution as compared to petrol and diesel.
CNG is considered as a cleaner and greener fuel solution as compared to petrol and diesel.
CNG is considered as a cleaner and greener fuel solution as compared to petrol and diesel.
CNG is considered as a cleaner and greener fuel solution as compared to petrol and diesel.

The Indian government has allowed the retro fitment of CNG and LPG kits in petrol and diesel vehicles that are compliant with the BS-VI emission norm. Currently, such modifications through retro fitment are permissible only in vehicles that are compliant with the BS-IV emission norms.

(Also Read: Tiago CNG vs Santro CNG vs WagonR CNG vs Celerio CNG: Price comparison)

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has said in a notification that the ministry has notified the retrofitment of CNG and LPG kit on BS (Bharat Stage)-VI petrol vehicles and replacement of diesel engines with CNG or LPG engines in case of BS-VI vehicles, less than 3.5 tonnes. The notification also laid down the type approval requirements for retrofitment kits.

CNG is an environment-friendly fuel and claims to reduce the emission levels of carbon monoxide, hydrocarbon, particulate matter and smoke as compared to fossil fuels like petrol and diesel, the ministry said, adding that the notification has been formulated in consultation with stakeholders.

Besides being a cleaner fuel solution as compared to petrol or diesel, CNG or Auto LPG are also significantly cheaper than the fossil fuel alternatives. With the skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel, sales of CNG and Auto LPG have increased across the country. However, the lack of availability of factory-fitted CNG cars and the lack of refuelling stations for CNG or Auto LPG are some of the bottlenecks the vehicle owners face. Also, these reasons hinder the growth in this segment.

Only a few cars in India come with factory-fitted CNG kits. These include some models from Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Hyundai. However, with the petrol and diesel price hiked, the conversion of vehicles to CNG and Auto LPG is growing, and that is majorly dominated by the aftermarket players.

First Published Date: 23 Aug 2022, 12:22 PM IST
TAGS: CNG LPG Maruti Suzuki Tata Motors Hyundai
