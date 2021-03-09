GMC Hummer SUV EV set for debut on April 3; will re-birth in electric form work?

GMC Hummer electric vehicle in SUV form is all set for its debut come April 3 after months and months of making big, bold and often boisterous promises. Once upon a time, the Hummer was the imposing vehicle of choice for the rich and famous before being dumped for its gas-guzzling traits. With a battery powering its rebirth, the Hummer EV now seeks to be even more capable while being far better for the environment.

Hummer will make its debut on April 3 with GMC announcing that reservations for the EV also starting from the same date. At a time when the US car market is leaning favourably towards SUVs and pickup trucks, the Hummer SUV EV could be a well-suited proposition for those also looking at having a battery-powered personal mobility option.

The Hummer SUV builds on the pickup form of Hummer EV and closes the flat-bed cargo area at the rear. There will be a full-size spare wheel attached to the rear door.

Leaked images previously have shown that the Hummer SUV will retain the chunky C-pillar from Hummer pickup but with a longer roof and stretched bodywork.

Image of Hummer SUV EV courtesy teaser video shares on Twitter by @GMC

As for the drive capabilities, both the SUV and the pickup are likely to be similar as these are built on the same platform. There's 1,000 hp of power in the Hummer EV pickup which claims to propel it to 100 kmph in a little over three seconds. The battery pack inside claims to give the vehicle a range of over 560 kilometres.

But what is a Hummer if it cannot go where no one else can?

The Hummer EV claims to offer capabilities that would enable it to wade through water, surf through sand, maraud through mud, and more. Features like a lower center of gravity, underbody cameras, crabmode which allows it to roll diagonally, etc, are highlights that could make this machine once again emerge as a favourite for those who like to spend time outdoors.

While the Hummer pickup EV will lock horns against the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck, the SUV version will have a much wider range of rivals in the