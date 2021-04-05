US auto manufacturer General Motors has finally uncovered its much-hyped 2024 Hummer EV SUV. It comes in four different trims – EV2, EV 2X, EV 3X, and Edition 1. The electric SUV carries the signature Hummer appearance, combined with a host of modern features that certainly make the SUV eye-catching.

General Motors claims that the Hummer EV is expected to be the most capable and attractive electric super trucks ever. The electric Hummer will compete with Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian R1T, and R1S. GM has already sold the very first unit of GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 at an auction, where the electric beast fetched a whopping $2.5 million, while the remaining Edition 1 models too were sold out within an hour at a price of $112,595.

Here are the five big highlights of the all-new GMC Hummer EV.