Geneva International Motor Show to return next year. Official dates announced

Geneva International Motor Show, one of the oldest in the world, was earlier shifted from its traditional venue in Switzerland to Qatar from this year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Apr 2022, 04:32 PM
The 91st edition of the Geneva International Motor Show will take place from February 14 to February 19 next year.
Geneva International Motor Show is all set to return for the first time since Covid-19 forced shut most of the automobile shows around the world. The organisers of the Geneva International Motor Show have announced dates for the event to be held next year. The event will take place from February 14 to February 19.

Earlier, the iconic Geneva International Motor Show, one of the oldest in the world, was shifted from its traditional venue in Switzerland to Doha in Qatar from this year. However, the event which was scheduled to be held between February 19 and 27 this year, was again cancelled due to concerns regarding Covid-19 situation. The event was supposed to take place at Doha Exhibition & Convention Centre (DECC).

The Geneva International Motor Show could not be held for the last three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It all started in 2020, when the Geneva Motor Show was cancelled for the first time since World War II. Efforts to hold it in 2021 and this year have also failed as the crisis continues. It has forced the organisers to push back the 91st edition to next year.

The iconic annual automotive event, which will now be known as the Qatar Geneva International Motor Show, will be held in a completely new format. The Geneva International Motor Show is more than a hundred-years old annual automotive carnival that was first held in 1905. The auto show has been graced with debut of some of the most iconic cars over the years such as the Ferrari 250 California Spider, Porsche 904, Lamborghini Diablo, and Jaguar E-Type.

Geneva International Motor Show is not the only such event to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 situation. Recently, the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in China has forced the organisers of the Beijing Auto Show to be postponed indefinitely. The 2022 Beijing Auto Show was scheduled to be organised from April 21 to April 30. Another popular automotive event Detroit Auto Show is set to return after two-year hiatus in September. India's own Auto Expo is also set to return next year between January 13 and 18 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida after this year's edition was cancelled.

