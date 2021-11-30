Gen 3 race car for Formula E unveiled, claims to be more ultra efficient

Formula E and FIA have introduced the Gen3 racing car, which is claimed as the pinnacle of performance, efficiency and sustainability. The new Gen3 racing car is set to debut in the ninth season of the Formula E World Championship. These third-generation racing cars are faster, lighter and more powerful, claims FIA.

Similar Cars

(Also Read: Ferrari F-1 cars to use second-generation ethanol from 2022)

The Gen3 racing cars are claimed to have been inspired by the delta wing of fighter jets keeping the focus on aerodynamic efficiency. Also, they have been optimised for street racing. As FIA claims, third-generation Formula E racing cars will come setting the benchmark for sustainable high-performance racing cars.

Describing the Gen3, FIA President Jean Todt said that it is a machine created at the intersection of high performance, efficiency and sustainability.

Gen3 racing cars will be capable of running at a top speed of 320 kmph.

Gen3 is claimed to come as world’s most efficient racing car. At least 40 per cent of the energy used within a race will be produced by regenerative braking during the race. They will come as first Formula cars with both front and rear powertrains. The new front powertrain will add 250 kW power to 350 kW at the rear one. These cars will come more than doubling the regenerative capability of current Gen2 to a total of 600 kW power output.

These Gen3 racing cars will be capable of running at a top speed of 320 kmph. Also, Gen3 will be the first Formula car to ditch rear hydraulic brakes.

Besides being faster and more high performance, the Gen3 racing cars will also come as net-zero carbon models. The carbon fibre broken parts of the aviation and aerospace industries will be recycled to use as new fibres in these models, claims FIA. It also claims that Gen3 cars will use 26 per cent sustainable materials in the composition of tyres.

Speaking about the car, Jamie Reigle, Formula E CEO, said that the Gen3 is Formula E's fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient racing car yet. "It is a creature designed for its habitat: racing on city streets in wheel-to-wheel combat. We look forward to witnessing it inspire and excite the next generation of motorsport fans in cities around the world from Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship," Reigle further said.