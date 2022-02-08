From phones to supercars: Qualcomm to power Ferraris of future

Ferrari aims to expand its knowledge in digital technologies and web 3.0 areas under its collaboration with Qualcomm.

Qualcomm Technologies has announced a strategic technology collaboration with Ferrari on Tuesday, under which the technology company will provide Snapdragon Dragon Chassis to Ferrari. The future Ferrari cars will get Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips.

Qualcomm says the Snapdragon Digital Chassis comprises open and scalable cloud-connected platforms meant for next-generation vehicles, which includes telematics and connectivity, the digital cockpit, as well as ADAS functions. This technology is claimed to deliver enhanced safety and immersive digital experiences that are updateable throughout the lifetime of the vehicles. Ferrari cars' digital cockpits will come powered by Qualcomm chips.

Besides the Ferrari road cars, the Italian car marquee's Formula One team and eSports teams too will leverage Qualcomm's technology. The company says that it will serve as a premium partner for the Scuderia Ferrari Formula One and eSports teams at the start of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship. The new Scuderia Ferrari F1-75 single-seater racing cars will feature a Snapdragon processor.

Speaking about the partnership, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna said that the company aims to expand its knowledge in digital technologies and web 3.0 areas under its collaboration with Qualcomm. He also said that this collaboration will enhance product excellence.

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon indicated that the company aims to take automotive technology leadership under this strategic relationship with Ferrari. “We look forward to helping shape what the future holds as we work together to bring world-class driving experiences to their customers through our Snapdragon Digital Chassis," he further said.

Technology companies are increasingly penetrating the automotive space with the emergence of new automotive technologies. Qualcomm being one of the major technology companies, aims to take a leadership position in the automotive technology space.

