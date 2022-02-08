HT Auto
Home Cars From phones to supercars: Qualcomm to power Ferraris of future

From phones to supercars: Qualcomm to power Ferraris of future

Ferrari aims to expand its knowledge in digital technologies and web 3.0 areas under its collaboration with Qualcomm.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Feb 2022, 08:42 PM
Ferrari aims to leverage Qualcomm's technology prowess.
Ferrari aims to leverage Qualcomm's technology prowess.

Qualcomm Technologies has announced a strategic technology collaboration with Ferrari on Tuesday, under which the technology company will provide Snapdragon Dragon Chassis to Ferrari. The future Ferrari cars will get Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips.

(Also Read: Confirmed! First-ever Ferrari SUV to hit factory lines in 2022, in homes by 2023)

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Qualcomm says the Snapdragon Digital Chassis comprises open and scalable cloud-connected platforms meant for next-generation vehicles, which includes telematics and connectivity, the digital cockpit, as well as ADAS functions. This technology is claimed to deliver enhanced safety and immersive digital experiences that are updateable throughout the lifetime of the vehicles. Ferrari cars' digital cockpits will come powered by Qualcomm chips.

Besides the Ferrari road cars, the Italian car marquee's Formula One team and eSports teams too will leverage Qualcomm's technology. The company says that it will serve as a premium partner for the Scuderia Ferrari Formula One and eSports teams at the start of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship. The new Scuderia Ferrari F1-75 single-seater racing cars will feature a Snapdragon processor.

Speaking about the partnership, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna said that the company aims to expand its knowledge in digital technologies and web 3.0 areas under its collaboration with Qualcomm. He also said that this collaboration will enhance product excellence.

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon indicated that the company aims to take automotive technology leadership under this strategic relationship with Ferrari. “We look forward to helping shape what the future holds as we work together to bring world-class driving experiences to their customers through our Snapdragon Digital Chassis," he further said.

Technology companies are increasingly penetrating the automotive space with the emergence of new automotive technologies. Qualcomm being one of the major technology companies, aims to take a leadership position in the automotive technology space.

First Published Date: 08 Feb 2022, 08:42 PM IST
TAGS: Ferrari automotive technology luxury cars microchip
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

From phones to supercars: Qualcomm to power Ferraris of future
From phones to supercars: Qualcomm to power Ferraris of future
Suzuki Motor Corp. issues statement after row over tweet on Kashmir. Read here
Suzuki Motor Corp. issues statement after row over tweet on Kashmir. Read here
What chip crisis? European car sales projected to grow 7.9% in 2022
What chip crisis? European car sales projected to grow 7.9% in 2022
After Hyundai, Kia India issues statement on row over Kashmir tweet. Read here
After Hyundai, Kia India issues statement on row over Kashmir tweet. Read here
Rolls-Royce Spirit of Ecstasy mascot gets a makeover after 111 years
Rolls-Royce Spirit of Ecstasy mascot gets a makeover after 111 years

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city