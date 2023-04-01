From Maruti Fronx to Mercedes AMG monster, blockbuster cars expected this month

The vibrant Indian car market is all set to continue with its spree of new and updated model launches in the month of April with several big-ticket price unveils scheduled for the month. The demand for passenger vehicles in the country continues to grow across most segments and manufacturers are only too keen to oblige to this increasing demand.

The month of April is expected to see some much-awaited models officialling touching down on Indian shores. These include mass-market options as well as premium and luxury vehicles across powertrains. Check out the five car launches expected in the month:

Maruti Suzuki Fronx:

First showcased at the Indian Auto Expo in January, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a Baleno-based crossover SUV that is going to be offered through the Nexa retail chain. At its very core, the Fronx has two engine options - a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit. The SUV will come with both manual as well as automatic gearbox, and benefit from a range of new-age cabin features seen on newer Maruti Suzuki models in recent times.

MG Comet EV:

Expect some seriously strong movement in the mass-market EV or electric vehicle segment as MG puts finishing touches to its Comet EV. Essentially a rebadged version of the Wulling Air EV, the Comet is an urban four-seater commute vehicle that may well have a starting price point at under ₹10 lakh. At its core is a 17.3 kWh battery pack that ought to give it a drive range of up to 250 kms.

Toyota Innova Crysta diesel:

Toyota Innova Hycross was launched last year and it is now time for the Japanese car maker to relaunch the Innova Crysta diesel in the Indian market. Bookings for the MPV with diesel engine were resumed in January.

Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance:

Touted as the most powerful AMG model in production, the Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance is coming in hot and coming in fast. The German luxury brand, at the start of the year, stressed that it will focus on high-end models because it sees a clear demand and the AMG GT 63 S E Performance is a move in this direction. The model is inspired by Formula One and has is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine and an electric motor that generates a system output of 843 hp and offers over 1,400 Nm of torque. The official launch is slated for April 11.

Lamborghini Urus S:

The Urus has been a rousing success for Lamborghini the world over and has brought many first-time buyers to the company fold here in India as well. The Urus and Urus Performante are already sold out here even as the Italians get ready to launch the Urus S on April 13. The Urus S has some cosmetic updates on the outside as against the Urus Performante. It will also offer a different cabin theme and a reworked suspension.

