Forgot Christmas shopping? Mercedes rolls out $10,000 discount on S-Class

Mercedes-Benz in the US is bringing the festive spirit in its own special way by reportedly rolling out a massive discount on the S-Class. Its flagship sedan is getting a discount of around $10,000 (around ₹7.35 lakh) which possibly makes this one of the biggest offers rolled out by it here. And while it is more of an incentive for dealers rather than a straight up discount, it would perhaps still make sense for those who have already been eying the car for some time now.

According to a report in Cars Direct, Mercedes is looking at clearing its existing stock of the previous generation of S-Class before the latest one is offered. And while the all-new S-Class is several steps ahead of its preceding model, a discount as big as this is likely to even appeal to the rich and famous who usually form the customer base of this sedan.

But how 'affordable' does the discount make the S-Class? In the US, the sedan starts at around $94,000 ( ₹70 lakh). With the latest discount, its purchase price will come down significantly.

What about the latest S-Class then? Well, the upcoming S-Class has already been showcased and does offer numerous updates - inside and out. From calf massages to electrically operated rear doors, the new Mercedes S-Class Maybach perfectly integrates style and substance to stand as a classy and luxurious sedan. It sports a 12.8-inch tablet-style OLED infotainment screen and the driver's screen include a 12.3-inch 3D digital instrument display. There are two screens in the second row to keep the rear occupants entertained. Moreover there is also one armrest-mounted tablet – for rear-seat passengers.



