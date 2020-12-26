Ford Endeavour has been silently revised with an updated features list. Surprisingly, instead of getting more additions, Ford has omitted some very prominent features which were once highlights of the Fortuner rival.

The previously found Active Noise Cancellation isn't part of the list anymore. For the record, it was exclusively available only on the Endeavour SUV in the segment and was part of its 10-speaker sound system.

The entry-level Titanium 4x2 trim now gets an 8-speaker system instead of the previously found 10-speaker system. Moreover, it has also lost the front door chrome scuff plates. The higher-spec Titanium+ and Sport variants will no longer feature aux heater, or heater for rear passengers. Nonetheless, the Endeavour still remains a feature-loaded car.

Some of its main features include an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, connected car tech, panoramic sunroof, and ambient lighting. The part of its safety kit includes seven airbags, ESC, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Under the hood, it sources power from a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine which is known to deliver 170 PS of maximum power and 420 Nm of peak torque. The engine features an India-first 10-speed automatic transmission in both 2WD and 4WD iterations.

It is priced in the range of ₹29.99 lakh to ₹35.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and locks horns with other big-sized SUVs such as the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and the Mahindra Alturas G4. Ford is also developing a new-gen model of its popular Endeavour SUV and it is expected to set foot by 2021.

