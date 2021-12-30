Home > Auto > Cars > Ford Mustang new-gen model to enter production in March 2023: Report
Ford Mustang continues to be the most popular sports car in the world.
Ford Mustang continues to be the most popular sports car in the world.

Ford Mustang new-gen model to enter production in March 2023: Report

2 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2021, 01:51 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Ford plans to launch an all-electric Mustang two-door coupe sometime at the end of this decade.

The current-generation Ford Mustang S550 has been in business since 2015. Clearly, a new generation model is long pending now. As Autoline reports, a new generation model, likely to be dubbed as Ford Mustang S650, is all set to enter production in March 2023.

Similar Cars

Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)

Ford Aspire

1194 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.24 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)

Ford Figo

1194 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Ford Endeavour (HT Auto photo)

Ford Endeavour

1996 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 32.75 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Ford Ecosport (HT Auto photo)

Ford Ecosport

1496 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Ford Freestyle (HT Auto photo)

Ford Freestyle

1194 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.27 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

(Also Read: Five cars we want to see in India in 2022. But won't)

In that case, the next-generation Ford Mustang could arrive in the market sometime in 2024. Expect the new generation iteration of the iconic pony car to come retaining some signature design elements of the Mustang. However, there will be a significant level of changes as well, especially on the design front.

The new-generation Ford Mustang could arrive with a hybrid powertrain technology, to keep up with the tough fuel-efficiency regulations. However, the hybrid variant might not come in the beginning but through a mid-cycle facelift, as the report forecasts.

The new generation iteration of the most popular sports car in the world could come with an all-wheel-drive setup for the very first time. It could come based on the same architecture borrowed from the current model, in an updated guise though. Speaking about the powertrain, it is expected to come powered by a 2.3-litre EcoBoost four-cylinder engine. Also, there would be a larger and more powerful Coyote 5.0-litre V8 engine and a supercharged Predator 5.2-litre V8 motor as well.

What the report further predicts is that the upcoming Ford Mustang S650 would be the very last version of the iconic muscle car to get an internal combustion engine as the power source. It could continue for a little over half a decade, before Ford would introduce an all-electric Mustang two-door coupe, which would be launched sometime in 2029 after production starting in December 2028.

The majority of this information is still in the speculation phase. Ford is yet to confirm the arrival of the new generation Mustang.

  • First Published Date : 30 Dec 2021, 01:51 PM IST

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue