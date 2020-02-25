Ford India launches BS 6 complaint 2020 Endeavour SUV at 29.55 lakh

Ford India on Tuesday announced the launch of its BS 6-compliant 2020 Endeavour SUV at an introductory starting price of ₹29.55 lakh (ex showroom). The American car maker claims that the diesel engine of the vehicle is now even more capable while also being more fuel efficient.

With the April 1 deadline for BS 6 emission norms looming large, several automakers have entered the fast lane of making their products meet the standards. The Endeavour with its enhanced engine will look at creating inroads into the large SUV segment.

Powered by a new 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine, the Endeavour claims to now be 14% more fuel efficient - 13.90 kmpl* in 4x2 variant and 12.4 kmpl* in the 4x4 variant. The new engine produces 170 PS of power and has 420 Nm of torque at its disposal, making it a capable machine to tackle challenging terrain and conditions. Ford says the engine offers a 20% improvement in low-end torque from the outgoing 2.2L TDCi engine. It is also touted to be quieter by 4 decibels.

The Endeavour also gets the world's first 10-speed automatic transmission setup which seeks to provide a smoother acceleration response.

In terms of appearance, the new Endeavour comes with all-LED headlamps, encased in an all-new contemporary square design lamp cluster and is available in three colours - Diffused Silver, Sunset Red, and Diamond White.

Commenting on the launch of the BS 6-compliant Endeavour, Anurag Mehrotra, president & managing director, Ford India, said that he is sure the car will continue to find several takers in the country. "With 2020 Endeavour, we are offering a product that combines best of both worlds – outstanding capabilities & class-leading fuel efficiency – and thereby delivering more than SUV customers expect," he said.

The pricing structure of the new Endeavour is introductory and Ford says it would be valid for all bookings made till April 30. From May 1, prices would go up by ₹70,000. The car is available in three trims - three-trims – 2.0L Titanium 4X2 AT, 2.0L Titanium+ 4X2 Automatic and 2.0L Titanium+ 4X4 Automatic. The 3.2L TDCi diesel engine has been discontinued.

Variants New 2020 Ford Endeavour BS 6 Old Ford Endeavour 2.0-litre EcoBlue Diesel (Introductory prices) 2.2-litre TDCi Diesel Titanium 4X2 MT NA INR 29.20 Lakh Titanium 4X2 AT INR 29.55 Lakh NA Titanium+ 4X2 AT INR 31.55 Lakh INR 32.33 Lakh Titanium+ 4X4 AT INR 33.25 Lakh NA

In India, the new Endeavour will continue to rival Toyota Fortuner and the Alturas from Mahindra.

*Mileage figure as provided by Ford India