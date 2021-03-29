When General Motors announced that it will bring back the iconic Hummer and that too in an electric vehicle avatar, it created quite hype. Now the very first GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 has been sold at an auction. The electric beast fetched a whopping $2.5 million, while the remaining Edition 1 models were sold out within an hour at a price of $112,595.

(Also Read: GMC Hummer SUV EV set for debut on April 3; will re-birth in electric form work?)

The next GMC Hummer EV model, the 3X, is set to hit production later in 2022 with a starting price of $99,995. Meanwhile, the American automaker is scheduled to reveal an SUV variant of the super-truck on April 3, 2021. While the Hummer pickup EV will lock horns against the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck, the SUV version of the vehicle will have a much wider range of rivals. Clearly, the auto giant is staying on its EV offensive path.

The GMC Hummer EV has already set a benchmark in the electric super-truck market. It is powered by a 1,000 hp electric powertrain, which can generate around 15,592 Nm of massive torque, close to the semi-truck segment. It can accelerate to 0-100 kmph in less than 3 seconds and has a range of 560 km on a single charge. No wonder, the GMC Hummer EV not only brings back the iconic badge to the business but set up benchmark for the other companies too that are working on electric trucks.

The GMC Hummer EV not only got an electric powertrain but several other features too, without disrupting the iconic design of the vehicle. It gets LED lighting package art front and rear. There are four-wheel steering, 18 underbody cameras, 35-inch massive all-weather tyres, underbody armor, and adaptive air suspension. The Hummer has been one of the widely used vehicles by the American armed forces. With the electric powertrain, maybe the American army too might go for a green drive.