Ferrari swamped with Purosangue bookings, may stop taking order soon

Ferrari Purosangue comes as the brand's first-ever SUV and it is meant for limited production.
By : HT Auto Desk
21 Sep 2022, 14:54 PM
Ferrari Purosangue SUV is a big statement of intent from the Italians that there is a change afoot.
The interior of Ferrari Purosangue gets dual screens that are inspired by SF90 Stradale.
Ferrari Purosangue gets a naturally aspirated V12 engine that puts out 715 hp and 716 Nm. It is mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. 
Ferrari Purosangue SUV comes with suicide rear doors.
The interior of Ferrari Purosangue gets dual screens that are inspired by SF90 Stradale.
Ferrari Purosangue gets quad exhaust tips with a deep rear diffuser.
Ferrari Purosangue SUV is a big statement of intent from the Italians that there is a change afoot.
The interior of Ferrari Purosangue gets dual screens that are inspired by SF90 Stradale.
The interior of Ferrari Purosangue gets dual screens that are inspired by SF90 Stradale.
Ferrari Purosangue gets a naturally aspirated V12 engine that puts out 715 hp and 716 Nm. It is mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. 
Ferrari Purosangue gets a naturally aspirated V12 engine that puts out 715 hp and 716 Nm. It is mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. 
Ferrari Purosangue SUV comes with suicide rear doors.
Ferrari Purosangue SUV comes with suicide rear doors.
The interior of Ferrari Purosangue gets dual screens that are inspired by SF90 Stradale.
The interior of Ferrari Purosangue gets dual screens that are inspired by SF90 Stradale.
Ferrari Purosangue gets quad exhaust tips with a deep rear diffuser.
Ferrari Purosangue gets quad exhaust tips with a deep rear diffuser.

Ferrari is swamped with orders for its Purosangue SUV. The automaker has received so many orders for the luxury SUV that the Italian car brand could be forced to stop receiving orders, claims a report by Autonews. Interestingly, unlike other rival brands who have witnessed their respective SUVs taking up the lion's share of the total sales volume, Ferrari has already announced only 20 per cent of its total sales will be attributed to the Purosangue SUV every year. This means only one among every five Ferrari cars will be the Purosangue SUV.

(Also Read: 2022 Ferrari Purosangue, first-ever SUV from brand)

Ferrari’s chief commercial and marketing officer, Enrico Galliera, reportedly said that the auto manufacturer risks not being able to satisfy demand. “We risk not being able to satisfy demand, and maybe we will need to close the order intake very soon," he said. He also added that “Every Ferrari owner wants to have a Purosangue, and we need to reward them, as they are the ones that made Ferrari what it is today."

Ferrari believes that the V12 engine is playing a crucial role for the Puroangue to fetch a large sum of bookings. This is because no other rivals in the category come with a V12 mammoth engine. As Galliera claimed, interest exploded when the auto company announced that Purosangue would launch with a V12 engine.

The automaker is also claimed to be planning to bring a smaller capacity hybrid model later, which would borrow a hybrid V8 powertrain from the SF90 or the electrified 3.0-litre V6 motor from the 296 GTB. This would help Ferrari to avoid hefty taxes levied on larger engines in China, where the automaker believes it would receive massive popularity with Purosangue. However, the automaker believes that the V12 engine is the real USP of the luxury SUV, which is the first such model from the iconic Italian car brand.

First Published Date: 21 Sep 2022, 14:54 PM IST
TAGS: Ferrari Ferrari Purosangue luxury car sportscar
