Ferrari SP51 is a one-off supercar with 789 hp

Ferrari SP51 is based on the 812 GTS. So, it uses the same platform, chassis, engine and layout as the 812 GTS.

Ferrari has unveiled a new supercar that belongs to their One-Off series. It is called SP51 and is based on the 812 GTS. The SP51 has been designed as a roadster so it does not get a roof. The SP51 is part of Ferrari's Special Projects programme which is aimed at creating unique Ferraris or one-off projects. These vehicles are designed according to the requirements of the client. Because of this, they are one-off models.

The paintwork on the SP51 is quite unique. Ferrari calls it Rosso Passionale and it consists of three layers. This colour was specifically developed for the SP51. There are blue and white stripes in the centre that are inspired by the legendary 1955 Ferrari 410 S.

The blue and white livery is also continued in the interior and onto the stitching on the steering wheel and seats. The interior is finished in red which is specifically designed to match the exterior Rosso Passionale paint scheme. Ferrari is using a lot of carbon fibre to keep the weight down and give a hint of sportiness to the cabin.

The headlights have also been specifically designed for the SP51. The same is true for alloy wheels. They have a diamond-cut finish along with carbon-fibre wing profiles.

At the rear, there are Ferrari's twin circle LED tail lamps positioned below the spoiler. The SP51 also has two flying buttresses and an aggressive rear diffuser. The quad exhausts sit proudly in the carbon fibre bumper.

The SP51 uses the same platform, chassis and layout as the 812 GTS. Mechanically, it is the same as the 812 GTS. So, the SP51 uses a front-mid mounted 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12. The engine is capable of producing 789 hp of max power and 718 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

