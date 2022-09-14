HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Ferrari Purosangue: 5 Highlights Of The Brand's First Suv

Ferrari Purosangue: 5 highlights of the brand's first SUV

Ferrari Purosangue can hit a top speed of 310 kmph and can hit 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds. It will compete against Aston Martin DBX, Maserati Levante, Porsche Cayenne, Lamborghini Urus and Bentley Bentayga.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Sep 2022, 16:36 PM
Ferrari Purosangue is powered by a V12 engine that produces 715 hp and 715 Nm. 
Ferrari Purosangue is powered by a V12 engine that produces 715 hp and 715 Nm. 
Ferrari Purosangue is powered by a V12 engine that produces 715 hp and 715 Nm. 
Ferrari Purosangue is powered by a V12 engine that produces 715 hp and 715 Nm. 

Ferrari has finally taken wraps off the Purosangue SUV which is their first SUV. Moreover, SUVs are doing very well in the automotive market right now so the Purosangue is an important product for Ferrari. The SUV will be going against the likes of Aston Martin DBX, Maserati Levante, Porsche Cayenne, Lamborghini Urus and Bentley Bentayga. Here are 5 highlights of the Ferrari Purosangue.

Ferrari Purosangue: Specs

The Purosangue is equipped with a naturally aspirated V12 that has a displacement of 6.5 litres that is mid-front-mounted. It produces 715 hp of max power and 715 Nm of peak torque. The transmission is an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic unit. Ferrari Purosangue is an all-wheel drive SUV primarily, the system cuts power to the front wheels when the SUV hits 200 kmph or in the fourth gear. The Purosangue can hit 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 310 kmph. 

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Ferrari Purosangue: Design 

The design of the Purosangue is quite unique as it does not look like a regular SUV with up-right and straight lines. Instead, the design has a flow to it which helps in aerodynamics. 

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The LED Daytime Running is placed where the regular headlamp would normally be. The main headlamp setup has been brought further down into the bumper and is hidden in the air duct. Some design elements on the Purosangue are inspired by the SF90 Stradale and at the rear, there is a set of sleek LED tail lamps. 

Ferrari Purosangue: Cabin

The biggest talking point of the interior of the Ferrari Purosangue is its rear-hinged back doors also known as suicide doors. The rear doors are fully electric and open up to 73 degrees. This helps in easier ingress and egress. 

The interior has some inspirations from the SF90 Stradale. There is multi-function steering through which the driver can control most of the functions of the car. There is no centre screen for the infotainment system. Instead, the driver gets a digital instrument cluster and the passenger gets its own screen. 

Ferrari Purosangue: Dynamics

The SUV comes with an independent four-wheel steering system that is borrowed from the 812 Competizione. There is ABS ‘evo’ with the 6-way Chassis Dynamic Sensor taken from the 296 GTB. Ferrari has also equipped the Purosangue with an active suspension system that helps in controlling body roll. There is also Hill Descent Control on offer. 

Ferrari Purosangue: Dimensions

The Purosangue measures 4,973 mm in length, 2,028 mm in width and has a height of 1,589 mm. The wheelbase is of 3,018 mm and has a dry weight of 2,033 kgs making it one of the heaviest Ferraris. The boot space of the Purosangue is 473 litres which is quite practical. 

First Published Date: 14 Sep 2022, 16:36 PM IST
TAGS: Ferrari Ferrari Purosangue Purosangue
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Kia Carens is the latest model from the Koreans in the Indian market.
Kia, Hyundai dominate FADA Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022. Check top 10
Ferrari Purosangue is the first-ever SUV from the iconic makers of some of the fastest cars on the planet.
Ferrari Purosangue to break cover tomorrow: What we know so far
Citroen C5 Aircross now starts at ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available only in one variant that is called ‘Shine’. 
In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
File photo of Tesla electric vehicle being charged.
Tesla’s 4680 batteries might propel it miles ahead of rivals: Know why
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati

Trending this Week

The helmet collection is called Alter Ego and has six designs based on rider archetypes - Xroads, Sabre, Razztazz, T1, Buzzy and Demon.
This made-in-India helmet is among lightest in the world; weighs 1,250 grams
This aerial image of the 12-hour long traffic jam in Nevada, US, has gone viral. The vehicles were on their way back after attending a a nine-day music and cultural event called Burning Man festival. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@MikeSington)
Cribbing about Bengaluru traffic chaos? Watch this 12-hour long traffic jam
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 competes with direct rival Renault Kwid.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L: Small game-changers
The new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system inside the new Hector SUV dominates the redesigned dashboard.
MG Motor teases new Hector's interior looks, to launch soon in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Joe Biden to promote shift to EVs in visit to Detroit Auto Show
Joe Biden to promote shift to EVs in visit to Detroit Auto Show
Ferrari Purosangue: 5 highlights of the brand's first SUV
Ferrari Purosangue: 5 highlights of the brand's first SUV
Electric two, three-wheelers to majorly contribute to sales pie by 2030: Report
Electric two, three-wheelers to majorly contribute to sales pie by 2030: Report
Hyundai has no plans to ditch internal combustion engines
Hyundai has no plans to ditch internal combustion engines
Delhi govt launches open database for EV chargers, battery-swapping stations
Delhi govt launches open database for EV chargers, battery-swapping stations

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city