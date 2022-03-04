HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Ferrari Doesn't See Ukraine Crisis Impacting Its Supply Chain

Ferrari doesn't see Ukraine crisis impacting its supply chain

Sanction on Russia is has prompted several automakers to halt operations in Russia and to suspend exports to the country as well.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Mar 2022, 07:02 AM
Ferrari is hopeful that the Russia-Ukraine conflict will not impact its supply chain.
Ferrari is hopeful that the Russia-Ukraine conflict will not impact its supply chain.

Italian luxury sports car manufacturer Ferrari doesn't see any impact on its supply chain as a consequence of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, claimed the automaker on Thursday. A spokesman for the company said that the company doesn't have direct suppliers in Russia and at the moment it is not anticipating an impact on its supply chain.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 34.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 3.1 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine
1332 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 39.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw X1 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X1
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 36.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Skoda Kodiaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kodiaq
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹ 34.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volvo Xc40 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc40
1969 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 41.25 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Ferrari also said that Russia is a very small;l market for the company.

(Also read: Volkswagen, Porsche latest automakers to donate 1 mln Euros for Ukraine relief)

"We are monitoring the situation very closely... we will always ensure we comply with all rules, regulations and sanctions," the spokesman said to Reuters.

The sanction imposed by the US and European Union on Russia has prompted several automakers around the world to halt their entire operations in Russia. Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Daimler Truck etc. have already suspended their exports to Russia in accordance with the sanctions.

Besides the halt in operations and suspension of exports to the country, the Ukraine crisis is also expected to impact the auto industry's supply chain adversely, especially in the European market. Both Russia and Ukraine are among the semiconductor suppliers for several automakers. Apart from that, Ukraine supplies wire harnesses to several automakers. Around 22 automotive companies have their investments in 38 plants in Ukraine, employing more than 60,000 workers. Operations in these plants are being impacted severely due to the conflict.

The auto industry has been reeling under pressure for more than two years, first due to the pandemic and then the Covid-induced supply chain crisis, especially the semiconductor shortage. In such a scenario, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is expected to impact the auto industry's supply chain adversely, as the sanction will impact the shipping routes there as well, besides the manufacturing operations.

For example, Italian premium brakes manufacturer Brembo said on Thursday that its production has been hit by higher product costs and global chip shortage, while the crisis in Ukraine made it impossible to issue a forecast for the coming months.

 

 

First Published Date: 04 Mar 2022, 07:02 AM IST
TAGS: Ferrari luxury car sportscar
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

BMW tunes 3.0-litre B58 engine to generate 370 hp, to power host of cars
BMW tunes 3.0-litre B58 engine to generate 370 hp, to power host of cars
Tesla Model 3 stops on highway, gets hit by two other vehicles killing driver
Tesla Model 3 stops on highway, gets hit by two other vehicles killing driver
Tesla CEO Elon Musk invites worker union to hold vote at its California plant
Tesla CEO Elon Musk invites worker union to hold vote at its California plant
Ferrari doesn't see Ukraine crisis impacting its supply chain
Ferrari doesn't see Ukraine crisis impacting its supply chain
Volkswagen, Porsche latest automakers to donate 1 mln Euros for Ukraine relief
Volkswagen, Porsche latest automakers to donate 1 mln Euros for Ukraine relief

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city