A faulty advertisement has cost Ford Motor Company around $4,040 discount for each Mustang Mach 1 customer in Australia. The total amount costs the brand is $1.81 million. This goof-up clearly gave the US auto major a major hiccup in the country.

(Also Read: Ford Mustang Mach-E sets world record long-distance range)

The automaker published the brochure with some features that were not available in the actual Australia-spec Mustang Mach 1. These features include rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, Torsen limited-slip differential etc.

These features are available in the US-spec Mustang Mach 1. The car gets a manual gearbox in the US market.

This goof-up resulted in the early buyers of the car in Australia complaining to the automaker. Ford of Australia decided to address the issue by offering three years of free servicing and a track day to the affected Mustang Mach 1. However, these perks didn't stop criticism.

To sweeten the deal further, Ford of Australia offered the first 450 Mustang Mach 1 buyers in the country a 5,400 AUD cashback. This amount translates to around $4,040 at the current exchange rate, accumulating to $1.81 million in total. These 450 customers ordered the Ford car before the brochure was corrected. Also, the automaker has said that these 450 affected buyers can cancel their order and will receive a full refund for that.

Ford Motor Company has earmarked 700 units of Mustang Mach 1 for the Australian market. Out of these, less than 50 units are currently available for sale.

The Mustang Mach 1 gets power from a 5.0-litre Ti-VCT V8 Engine. The Australian-spec model gets a 10-speed SelectShift Automatic gearbox with Paddle Shifters mated to the engine for transmission duty.