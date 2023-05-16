Fan of The Grand Tour show? Here’s when the next special is out

One of the more popular automotive shows globally, The Grand Tour headlined by the UK-based presenters Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May is all set to return soon. The next special titled Eurocrash will be released on June 16, 2023, and will stream on Amazon Prime Video. The show will see three hosts travel through Central Europe in three special cars while promising their antics and banter.

The Grand Tour Eurocrash special promises to take viewers on a 2,200-long journey (1,400 miles) from Poland to Slovenia via Slovakia and Hungary. The three hosts will be driving three unconventional cars on this road trip.

Also Read : Fast & Furious actor Paul Walker's Nissan R34 GT-R Skyline breaks record at auction

Jeremy Clarkson will be seen behind the wheel of the Mitsuoka Le-Seyde, a retro-styled offering based on the Nissan Silvia S13. James May will be seen driving the vintage Crosley convertible, which was in production between in the 1930s to 1950s. Lastly, Richard Hammond will be seen in the American Chevrolet SSR that was manufactured between 2003 and 2006.

Previous reports suggested that Hammond crashed his car while filming this special and managed to come out unscathed. We hope to see the incident during the special. Images shared by the streaming platform also promise several gags including a race between a horse and Clarkson and a trip to the racetrack.

The Grand Tour Eurocrash may be one of the last specials to come from the trio with Clarkson expected to not have any new programs on Amazon Prime Video past 2024. That said, it needs to be seen if the former BBC Top Gear hosts would move to a different platform or disband altogether. Until then, we have the upcoming special to look forward to.

First Published Date: