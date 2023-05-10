The Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R driven by actor Paul Walker in Fast & Furious 4 was recently up for auction
The iconic blue Skyline R34 GT-R has been a fan favourite and one of the hero cars from the shoot was listed at the Bonhams auction recently
The 2000 Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R recently went under the hammer and was sold at auction for $1.357 million or about ₹13.5 crore
Auction platform Bonhams states that the sale is a new world record for the Nissan Skyline GT-R
The price also makes it the most expensive Nissan car ever sold at an auction
The Nissan Skylien R34 GT-R was imported by Kaizo Industries in the US for the shoot and was specced to Paul Walker’s personal taste
The car received several performance upgrades including Turbonetics front-mount intercooler, Nismo lowering springs, Nismo NE-1 exhaust, and titanium strut braces
The R34 Skyline GT-R also gets 19-inch Volk Racing RE30 wheels and Rotora calipers
The driver’s seat position still remains in the same place where Paul Walker left it at the end of the Fast and Furious 4’s production