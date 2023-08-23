HT Auto
F1 champion Max Verstappen could be prosecuted for speeding in viral video

Defending Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen could be prosecuted for exceeding speed limits in a viral video. The Red Bull Racing driver was seen driving the Aston Martin Valkyrie in Monaco and was said to be going at 120 kmph in a 90 kmph zone. While the video initially went viral on a positive note, it seems to have now landed the F1 champion in a soup of sorts.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Aug 2023, 16:01 PM
According to reports, at the General Directorate of the National Gendarmerie, a specialised cell tracks down such videos broadcasted on social networks. Going by the video, Verstappen stands accused of “endangering the lives of others" and could be prosecuted for the same. Apart from the fines imposed by local authorities, F1’s governing body, the FIA could also take cognisance and penalise the driver, should the allegations prove to be true.

The viral video shows Max Verstappen driving the $2.1 million dollar worth Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar that produces in excess of 1,000 bhp. The 20-second-long video shows the Dutch driver taking the car for a spin on the Nice Nord motorway. The Valkyrie is one of the most advanced hypercars known for its sharp design and performance built in collaboration between Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing.

The Valkyrie coupe uses 100 per cent carbon fibre in its construction minimising load and enhancing the power-to-weight ratio. The 6.5-litre V12 motor develops 1,140 bhp revving up to 11,100 rpm. The Valkyrie can sprint from 0-100 kmph in under 3 seconds and has a top speed of over 321 kmph.

On the racing front, Max Verstappen is dominating the 2023 F1 season with little to no competition from his contemporaries. The F1 driver will most likely be unfazed by all the chatter as he prepares for his next home race, the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort on September 4. The two-time world champion is aiming to secure his third world championship this season.

First Published Date: 23 Aug 2023, 16:01 PM IST

