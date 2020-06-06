2020 Hyundai Venue subcompact SUV has proved to be more popular among young buyers in the United States, especially women. Based on a first quarter internal buyer study, more than half of Venue customers are among Gen Z, Y and X, with 64 percent being Gen Y and Z combined.

What is more interesting is that the Venue is most popular with female buyers. They account for more than two third of sales at 63 percent, making it a real stand-out among Hyundai’s lineup.

The 2020 Hyundai Venue is packed with advanced safety and infotainment features with a starting price of $17,350 (a little more than ₹13 lakh).

“Venue is a fun, sporty vehicle that digital natives will love," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. “Whether a first-time car buyer entering the workforce or a young established professional, Venue offers tech that’s got people talking and safety that checks all of the boxes for those constantly on-the-go."

In the United States, the Venue is available in three trim options: SE (Manual Transmission) or SE Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) automatic, SEL (IVT) or the two-toned exterior Denim (IVT). All are powered by a Smartstream 1.6-liter Dual-Port Injection four-cylinder FWD engine.

Venue comes standard with numerous convenience features including a 3.5-inch TFT Instrument cluster display, rearview monitor, 8-inch Radio Audio System with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with four speakers and a Bluetooth hands-free phone.

Venue also includes Hyundai SmartSense, a suite of safety features including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keeping Assist and Driver Attention Warning, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) with Traction Control as well as front, side and head curtain airbags each as standard equipment. Blind-Spot Collision – Avoidance (BCA) with pedestrian detection and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) are optional on upper level SEL trim and standard on the Denim trim.

Venue’s styling cues make it an interesting choice for anyone seeking a versatile cargo space. The dual-level cargo floor feature provides flexibility to have the floor of the cargo area in either the top position-level with the seats when folded down, or at a lower position to accommodate more cargo. Venue includes a 60/40 split, flat-folding rear seatback to maximise utility.